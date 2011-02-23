Fantasy Trade Analysis: Deron Williams To The Nets

The big NBA news today (so far, at least) is a deal that sends Deron Williams to the New Jersey Nets in exchange for Devin Harris, Derrick Favors, two first-round draft picks and $3 million. There’s also a second deal that involves the Golden State Warriors, who will send Dan Gadzuric and Brandan Wright to the Nets in exchange for Troy Murphy. There’s a lot going on with this curveball, so grab your White Russian, lift it in honor of the shrewd Mikhail Prokhorov and read on for a quick assessment of the fantasy fallout.

New Jersey Nets get: Deron Williams, Dan Gadzuric and Brandan Wright

D-Will was a stud before this deal and he’ll remain a stud after it. Fantasy owners shouldn’t expect much to change for Williams, though he’ll certainly miss having a finisher like Paul Millsap. That said, Williams’ scoring average could see a slight bump up, while his assists might dip slightly below his current 9.7 per-game mark for the season. Chalk this up as a wash for him. The thing to watch will be whether Williams’ reported unhappiness with the deal will cause him to protest and sit out games with a “bum wrist.”

Kris Humphries is the big winner in this deal. He’s been backing up Favors since Jan. 5, but he should have no problems getting his starting gig back now. In 27 games as a starter this season, Humphries is averaging 8.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocks, while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 70.9 percent from the free-throw line. Scoop him up if he’s available in your league.

Jordan Farmar and Sasha Vujacic will probably see less playing time, since Williams will inevitably play more minutes than the fragile Harris did.

Gadzuric and Wright have virtually no appeal at the moment and should be left alone.

Utah Jazz get: Devin Harris and Derrick Favors

Harris will remain just about what he’s always been — pretty productive when healthy, but too fragile to rely on for too long. There’s not too much change to be had here.

Earl Watson suddenly becomes a bit more appealing. He’s shown that he can still be productive when given starter’s minutes and will see more minutes per game going forward. Give him a look if you’re in need of some point guard help in a deeper league.

Favors will back up Millsap, which means his appeal is minimal at best.

Golden State Warriors get: Troy Murphy

Murphy’s owners shouldn’t get excited just yet. Word is that he’ll likely be bought out and sign with the likes of the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat, where he’d be a reserve with unreliable value. Hold him if you already own him but don’t expect much of a payoff for your patience.

