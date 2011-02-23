Fantasy Trade Analysis: Deron Williams To The Nets

The big NBA news today (so far, at least) is a deal that sends Deron Williams to the New Jersey Nets in exchange for Devin Harris, Derrick Favors, two first-round draft picks and $3 million. There’s also a second deal that involves the Golden State Warriors, who will send Dan Gadzuric and Brandan Wright to the Nets in exchange for Troy Murphy. There’s a lot going on with this curveball, so grab your White Russian, lift it in honor of the shrewd Mikhail Prokhorov and read on for a quick assessment of the fantasy fallout.
New Jersey Nets get: Deron Williams, Dan Gadzuric and Brandan Wright
D-Will was a stud before this deal and he’ll remain a stud after it. Fantasy owners shouldn’t expect much to change for Williams, though he’ll certainly miss having a finisher like Paul Millsap. That said, Williams’ scoring average could see a slight bump up, while his assists might dip slightly below his current 9.7 per-game mark for the season. Chalk this up as a wash for him. The thing to watch will be whether Williams’ reported unhappiness with the deal will cause him to protest and sit out games with a “bum wrist.”
Kris Humphries is the big winner in this deal. He’s been backing up Favors since Jan. 5, but he should have no problems getting his starting gig back now. In 27 games as a starter this season, Humphries is averaging 8.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocks, while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 70.9 percent from the free-throw line. Scoop him up if he’s available in your league.
Jordan Farmar and Sasha Vujacic will probably see less playing time, since Williams will inevitably play more minutes than the fragile Harris did.
Gadzuric and Wright have virtually no appeal at the moment and should be left alone.
Utah Jazz get: Devin Harris and Derrick Favors
Harris will remain just about what he’s always been — pretty productive when healthy, but too fragile to rely on for too long. There’s not too much change to be had here.
Earl Watson suddenly becomes a bit more appealing. He’s shown that he can still be productive when given starter’s minutes and will see more minutes per game going forward. Give him a look if you’re in need of some point guard help in a deeper league.
Favors will back up Millsap, which means his appeal is minimal at best.
Golden State Warriors get: Troy Murphy
Murphy’s owners shouldn’t get excited just yet. Word is that he’ll likely be bought out and sign with the likes of the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat, where he’d be a reserve with unreliable value. Hold him if you already own him but don’t expect much of a payoff for your patience.
i got blair, gortat, ibaka. should i drop any of these guys for hump?
thankzzzzzzz
Interesting…. What is Favor’s future in Utah…
would you drop Perkins for Humphries?
hey doc my squad is full of uncertainty right now. i have williams, felton, gallinari who all have obviously been traded… could you clear that up for me a little bit? another thing, i had rudy gay but decided to drop him for ty lawson due to his injury. good move? i also have brandon roy, what shouldi expect from him and is there anyone more dependable that has gained value due to all these trades… thanks doc i know its alot…
@JayT: Tough call. Maybe Gortat or Ibaka (only if you don’t really need the blocks).
@kelvin: Yep.
@k to the mart: Williams should be fine so long as he doesn’t sulk and blame his bum wrist as a reason to shut down for the season. Felton’s value isn’t certain until after the trade deadline passes. Gallo appears set to stay with the Nuggets and should have decent value the rest of the way, especially if the Nugs move J.R. I love the Gay-for-Lawson swap — bold but smart. Roy probably won’t play more than 20-25 minutes a night and is still a DNP risk. If Tony Allen is available, grab him (though he wasn’t part of any deals). As noted above, Kris Humphries is someone who gets a boost from this deal. Martell Webster is someone who should benefit from the ‘Melo fallout, though his back is still an issue.
Hey Doc,
I own paul millsap, but do you think i should try to deal him before his stats take a dip now that hes not catching passes from D-Will?
@The Fantasy Patient: He does have slightly more uncertainty built into his value now, but there shouldn’t be any big changes for him.
I dropped Rashard Lewis for Ty Lawson, but if felton doesn’t get traded by tomorrow would I be better off with Tony Allen or Sam Young? I can also drop Jamal Crawford to pick up one of those guys. Thanks!
hey doc who has higher value for the rest of the year between Ilyasova and Harrington? and do you think barbosa will bounce back anytime? im in a deep league, thanks!
Hey Doc,
I’m getting really frustrated with Aaron Brooks’ performance, or lack thereof.. I’m getting really tempted to drop him, but im in a deep 16team league and the FA pool is thin..
I’m thinking of dropping him for Gerald Henderson, he’s been producing lately and the rumored trade for gerald wallace should just spike up his value. What do u think?
Also in the FA’s are Ty Thomas and Shawne Williams
Hey Doc, thanks for all the articles. First time posting.
Anyways, I’m in a 12 team H2H 15-cat league, rank #3, but basically ranks 2-6 are all really close. I’ve been trying to trade dwest just because he only has 12 games in playoff weeks..
and so I’ve been talking with another manager.
What do you think about Nene/Dwest for Kevin Durant?
My team is
PG- stephen Curry, Collison(just traded felton for him), Calderon
SG/SF – Dorell Wright, Batum, Battier
PF/C – Nene, Amare, Dwest, Serge Ibaka, Chuck Hayes, Ryan Anderson, Tyson Chandler
My team is basically competitive in most categories… middle of the road for pts, FGM, FTM, FT%, 3pt% and asts.
Generally doing well in 3ptm, steals, off reb, total rebounds, blocks, fg%.
Suck at TO’s.
Waiver Wire- Tony Allen, Ed Davis, Rudy Fernandez, Josh McRoberts, Eyenga, Tyrus Thomas, Martell Webster, Spencer Hawes, Harden, C.J. Miles, Ersan Ilyasova, James Johnson?, Taj Gibson, Daniel Gibson, Marcus Thornton, Turiaf, Ben Wallace, Marvin Williams…
Really appreciate the help doc
@G.O.A.T: Good swap for Lawson. Allen has an edge over Young, but I still think Felton has a shot at giving similar overall value if he stays in Denver. We’ll find out in a few hours.
@Z: I’ll give the edge to Ilyasova. Barbosa should be fine so long as he’s healthy.
@??: Brooks is droppable and Henderson is a decent option. That said, if you’ve waited on him this long, and if you don’t really need the immediate help, it doesn’t hurt to keep on stashing him for another couple weeks to see if he can get a grip on his new bench role.
Sup Doc?
Would you drop Kyle Lowry for Kirk Hinrich or MoWill?
Thanks