Get Sponsored By POINT 3 Basketball

#Style – Kicks and Gear
01.27.15 4 years ago

Do ever wonder if your team has the talent, work ethic and solidarity to compete with the best team’s in the country? POINT 3 Basketball is currently holding a contest for your team to get sponsored and prove it.

Here’s what possible winners will get as part of a POINT 3 sponsorship, which ends on February 8, so you have close to two weeks to enter.

— $4,000 worth of gear head-to-toe for your team

— FREE entry into a top youth tournament

— Featured in a professional photo shoot for the next POINT 3 Uniform catalog

— Coverage on POINT 3 blog and social media for the 2015 Summer season

Sign up today.

(POINT 3 Basketball)

