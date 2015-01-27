Get Sponsored By POINT 3 Basketball

Do ever wonder if your team has the talent, work ethic and solidarity to compete with the best team’s in the country? POINT 3 Basketball is currently holding a contest for your team to get sponsored and prove it.
Here’s what possible winners will get as part of a POINT 3 sponsorship, which ends on February 8, so you have close to two weeks to enter.
— $4,000 worth of gear head-to-toe for your team
— FREE entry into a top youth tournament
— Featured in a professional photo shoot for the next POINT 3 Uniform catalog
— Coverage on POINT 3 blog and social media for the 2015 Summer season
