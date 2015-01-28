GIF: Rajon Rondo Throws Multiple Fakes, Finds Chandler Parsons For Trey

Opponents have scouted Rajon Rondo’s signature fake behind-the-back pass enough these days that it only works nine times out of 10. Fortunately for the Dallas Mavericks, their point guard has many other dekes in his arsenal to deploy when his favorite one falters. Watch Rondo show off his playmaking wizardry by holding the ball and manipulating the Memphis Grizzlies’ defense with a series fakes before finding a wide open Chandler Parsons for three.

That’s just so, so Rondo.

He’s well on his way to a triple-double with four points, five rebounds, and three assists midway through the second quarter of tonight’s matchup between the Western Conference powers. Despite playing without Mike Conley and Tony Allen, though, the Grizzlies lead the Mavericks 36-34.

