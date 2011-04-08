H.S. Hoop Diary: Shabazz Muhammad’s Teammates Try To Get Him To Duke

Shabazz Muhammad was the breakout high school star of the summer. The 6-5 wing from Las Vegas was already rising through the rankings before he averaged 32 points per game on the AAU circuit, but now his name is one of the hottest on the prep scene.

Now every school from North Carolina to Kentucky to Duke is in pursuit of Muhammad, a junior who is ranked 8th overall in the High School Hoop national Top 50. Muhammad has agreed to give HSH and Dime exclusive access by chronicling his thoughts in a regular diary where he’ll keep everyone updated on his high school season and the recruiting process. Here’s an excerpt from his latest entry:

*** *** ***

What’s up world!

Sorry I haven’t done a diary in a while. I’d just been busy with my high school season and different All-Star games and things like that.

I just played in an All-Star game that was on ESPNU and I had a lot of fun. I got a chance to hang out with my boys L.J. Rose, Alex Murphy and Rasheed Sulaimon.

The Duke guys (Murphy and Sulaimon) were definitely going hard recruiting me and L.J. to Duke. Actually it was more Rasheed. He talked about it like every five seconds. Alex was more chill with it, but they were both talking about it a lot. They were saying we could have our own version of the Fab 5! They were definitely trying to get it done. I would give them both an “A” as recruiters.

…Of course a lot of people like to know about my recruitment. Nothing is really new with that. I have really just been working on my game, but coaches are allowed to come to my workouts starting next week so I’m sure things will pick up then. I’m pretty open at this point. I don’t have any one school that I’m focused on, despite what people say. I don’t know when I’ll decide. I think I’ll just do it when I feel the time is right, whenever I have that level of comfort that I’m looking for. Everyone is neck and neck right now.

