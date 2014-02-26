Introducing The Jordan Future: Taking Inspiration From An Icon

During the past two decades, sneakers changed. Of course, everything changes, but now even shoes specifically designed for on-court performance are often celebrated as something else. You could make a case some of that attitude exploded with the Air Jordan XI, a sneaker so incredible and unique that it created countless attempted knockoffs. Nearly 20 years after the XIs original release, and knowing how closely tied the street and the game have become, Jordan Brand is taking cues from the past to create the Jordan Future, one of the most anticipated sneaker releases of the year.

Featuring an iconic silhouette, updated with a new, one-piece woven upper with reflective 3M threading, the Jordan Future is a minimalist design, an off-court shoe that has a carbon fiber plate and full-length air outsole without a heel counter and toe enforcer. It also sports asymmetrical lacing and waxed laces with gold tips.

Debuting in two colorways on March 15–Infrared and Glow–it will be available at Flight 23 in New York City and select retail stores nationwide.

Knowing how protective fans can be over their classics, and the XI is about as classic as they come, it’ll be interesting to see what the reaction is to the Jordan Future. At least on foot, with the popular woven upper, the shoe looks like it’ll deliver. For now, check out the images below and stay tuned for more release details.

[RELATED: The 10 Best Characters From Basketball Commercials]

What do you think of the Jordan Future?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.