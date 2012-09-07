Introducing The Jordan CP3.VI & The Jordan Melo M8 Advance

Want to move like Chris Paul? The Jordan CP3.VI should help as it sports strategically placed flex grooves on the outsole which enhance flexibility on hard cuts. Podulon technology is also featured, and helps provide more responsive cushioning during spin moves and full-court sprints. This sneaker was first unveiled by Paul during the summer’s Olympics, and will finally be available tomorrow at a retail price of $125.

But CP’s lightest signature shoe ever isn’t the only one dropping tomorrow. Carmelo Anthony‘s Jordan Melo M8 Advance will be available for $140 starting tomorrow. He’s already previewed some truly amazing colorways, but the joints below will be the only pair from the line coming out tomorrow. Check out the photos below for a look at both sneakers.

