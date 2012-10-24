James Harden Fails A Big Test; LeBron Earns One Of The Weirdest Technicals Ever

Even if James Harden wasn’t, we all had waited a long time for last night. Both Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook didn’t suit up, which meant the Beard would finally get a long-awaited chance to be the no. 1 option versus a top defense like the Bulls. Harden never really wanted this, dating all the way back to the draft when he reportedly actually wanted to be picked by OKC because he could fit in rather than dealing with the pressure of being “the man.” But anyone on the cusp of getting a max contract should be willing to test themselves. It’s safe to say Harden failed this one. Chicago pulled out the W, 94-89, behind Carlos Boozer‘s 24 points, 12 boards and five dimes, but it was the game-within-the-game with Harden that was most fascinating. He shot 2-for-17 (not a typo), and finished with only 13 points in nearly 38 minutes of game time. He was still great at finding teammates for buckets, especially off the screen-n-roll at the top of the key, and finished with seven boards and seven assists. But offensively, Chicago turned him into a midrange jump shooter for large portions of the night. Yes, we’re in the preseason. Yes, this was only Harden’s third game, and yes, the overall offense changes when the two big guns are out; Harden can’t make guys like Reggie Jackson and Hasheem Thabeet (who was actually pretty good with 10 boards) look like legit NBA players. But still… That’s not good enough, definitely not good enough for a guy many people around the league now think could average 25-plus on his own team … While Harden was building a brick house, Serge Ibaka (24 points, eight rebounds) was testing his limits. He’s not quite Klay Thompson, but Ibaka has developed a nice midrange jump shot, and so, unlike Andrew Bynum, the OKC coaching staff isn’t about to spank him when he lets it fly. That’s a good thing, because Ibaka took two corner threes last night, and he’s now made four triples so far in the preseason. We’ve never met anyone who grew up idolizing Raef LaFrentz. But that’s apparently the direction Ibaka is heading. Steve Aschburner of NBA.com tweeted last night that only one player in NBA history has averaged at least one triple and two blocks a night over an entire season. That was LaFrentz in 2001-02 with Dallas and Denver … Within the opening minute, Luol Deng (21 points) pulled out what had to be the greatest pass of his life: an over-the-head dish (completely not looking) to Kirk Hinrich, who was out in front and ended up converting a breakaway layup. Deng should’ve never made the All-Star team last season (especially over someone like Josh Smith, which was a complete travesty), but he could be in line for the best year of his career. Tom Thibodeau absolutely loves him, and Deng has rewarded the coach with solid defense and some timely shooting throughout their years together in the CHI. But with Derrick Rose out until spring at best, half of the bench gone, and Boozer being Boozer, Deng might have to push that scoring average up towards 20. We’re not sure he can do it, but it might be the only thing that can save Chicago from a No. 7 or 8 seed … Jimmy Butler also caught a nice highlight last night, finishing a putback dunk over the top of Kendrick Perkins on the break … Keep reading to hear about one of the craziest calls we’ve seen in a while …
James Harden Fails A Big Test; LeBron Earns One Of The Weirdest Technicals Ever
uproxx 10.24.12
