Video: Watch JaVale McGee Beat A Little Kid At Pop-A-Shot

The Denver Nuggets’ traded Kosta Koufos to the Grizzlies for Darrell Arthur and a second round pick in June so their center of the future, JaVale McGee, could play more after signing a four-year, $44 million deal last summer. McGee has been rather speciously working hard this offseason and he continued his “No Days Off” mantra during a friendly game of Pop-A-Shot.

While McGee easily beat the little kid, we don’t think he could take Kobe Bryant in a Pop-A-Shot matchup.

No days off, indeed.

What do you think?

