Jazz Forward Jeremy Evans Shows Off Incredible Vertical Jump

Andrew Wiggins broke the internet in May when P3 Sport Science posted a photo on its Instagram of the top overall draft pick’s 44-inch vertical jump. Well, it appears that Wiggins’ incredible leap might have been bested by Utah Jazz pogo-stick forward Jeremy Evans.

The 6-8 Evans won the 2012 Slam Dunk Contest and held P3’s vertical jump record of 43.5 inches before Wiggins beat it by a hair seven weeks ago. Though P3 has given no official measurement of Evans’ most recent leap, the caption on its Instagram post tells the story.

Jeremy Evans is still the champ!..Touches 12’8.5″ at P3! #DunkChamp, #RafterClub, #SportsScience

Wow.

A 12-foot, 8.5-inch maximum touch is almost unfathomable. The good folks at DraftExpress boast the web’s best collection of pre-draft measurements for NBA players, and Evans’ reach at P3 tops their database – a by a full three inches!

P3 nor his representatives ever released the height Wiggins’ touch, so there’s no way to tell for sure how it compares to Evans’. Let your eyes decide for you. Either way, these guys can really, really jump.

Who had the better leap – Wiggins or Evans?

