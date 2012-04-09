Just Like ‘Melo: The NBA’s Top 10 Clutch Threes of This Season

Not all clutch three-pointers are made the same, as Carmelo Anthony showed on Sunday against Chicago. His threes to tie and win the Easter classic came with at least 10 seconds left in the game but caught the Bulls unaware each time precisely because of the timing.

But sometimes you don’t have that luxury of time he did. In fact, 18 times this season before Sunday, a three-pointer in the last 20 seconds has taken the lead, according to Basketball Reference. Twelve came within the last 10 seconds; nine within the final 5 ticks.

So in the spirit of Anthony’s shots that would have made Sam Cassell do his swing-swing celebration, here are this year’s top 10 clutch three-pointers, ranked by how late they were made.

******

10. Denver’s Ty Lawson made his three to take the lead against Sacramento on March 5 from 24 feet after using the small hop to keep his defender back. Anticipating a drive and dish, the Kings got beat by a confident stroke from deep.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

9. Hint: This isn’t Kevin Durant‘s sole entry on this list. On this shot on March 23 he calmly walks his defender to the line, steps back and fires. Interestingly, KD is just 6-of-24 in three-pointers in the last 2 minutes of games with the score within five points, but two of them made this list.