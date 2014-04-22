Kevin Durant’s Impossible Falling Out of Bounds 3-Pointer Plus The Foul

We’re pretty sure cardiac arrest is the only possible by-product of the helter-skelter Game 2 between the Grizzlies and Thunder. The Thunder were down five with less than 20 seconds left and most fans believed this series would shortly be tied 1-1. But after a broken play, Russell Westbrook saved the ball from flying out of bounds to Kevin Durant who was covered closely by Marc Gasol in the near corner. KD was falling out of bounds as he caught the ball, but still found a way to get the shot up…

Durant — with Gasol draped so closely on him, Marc was whistled for a foul — threw up a prayer that gracefully thrummed the nylon as it went through. He hit the ensuing free throw and we’re still catching our breath.

Is this the best game of the 2014 Playoffs so far?

