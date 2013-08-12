Kevin Durant Scores 63 Points In His Return To Seattle For the Jamal Crawford Summer Pro-Am

Welp, that didn’t take take. The same weekend Spencer Hawes scored 58 points â€” the highest total of the summer, so far â€” Kevin Durant one-upped him by dropping 63 points in his return to Seattle for the Jamal Crawford Summer Pro-Am.

Durant was predictably unstoppable during his sojourn to the Pacific Northwest where the good folks of Seattle haven’t seen the lanky forward since he left town for Oklahoma with the beloved Sonics (RIP) after his ROY campaign during the 2007-08 season.

Durantula even had time to throw down a nice alley-oop during his record-setting day in Seattle.

Courtesy of the tremendous people at BallIsLife, here are some of Durant’s sickest dunks during his 63-point explosion this weekend.

