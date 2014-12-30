Kevin Garnett’s Daughter Impressed He Can Dunk; He Calls It “Low Moment”

The Nets played some surprising ball last night when they brought Brook Lopez and Deron Williams off the bench in a 107-99 win over the Kings. Kevin Garnett even threw down an alley-oop after getting to a loose ball, the former of which surprised media members and his daughter — though it annoyed the grizzled vet.

Here’s the play in question at the end of the third quarter. Garnett scrambles for the deflected rebound, gets to it before DeMarcus Cousins, and gets the ball to Sergey Karasev on the break. Then he keeps hustling, when does he not, and catches the alley-oop lob from Karasev:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

But when he was peppered with questions about the dunk after the game, the Big Ticket* wasn’t as thrilled as the fans — and his daughter:

Andy Vasquez of the New Jersey Record has more from an annoyed KG sounding off on his simple dunk:

Kevin Garnett on his alley-oop: "Any starter in this league should be able to dunk, get out of here with that. I ain't dead." — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) December 30, 2014

Kevin Garnett: "this is a low moment for me. Everyone is all like, ooooh you can dunk. My daughter said, 'Daddy, you can dunk!'" — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) December 30, 2014

Mike A Scotto with Associated Press has more:

Kevin Garnett on dunk: "I know I’m like 150 years in dog years, but I can actually dunk the ball. G– damn, do I look that bad out there?" — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) December 30, 2014

Kevin Garnett, after repeated questioning about his alley-oop dunk. "Y'all just haters right now." — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) December 30, 2014

Kevin Garnett is 38, a geriatric by NBA standards, but he’s still 6-11 and playing in the NBA. To confuse his advanced years with an inability to rock the rim is simply shortchanging the future Hall of Famer.

You just do you KG, and show your daughter this video:

*When this originally ran, we incorrectly used Tim Duncan’s moniker, The Big Fundamental, for KG. It has since been corrected because, YIKES!

(Video via The Brooklyn Game; H/T BustedCoverage)

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.