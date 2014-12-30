Kevin Garnett’s Daughter Impressed He Can Dunk; He Calls It “Low Moment”

#Twitter
12.30.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

The Nets played some surprising ball last night when they brought Brook Lopez and Deron Williams off the bench in a 107-99 win over the Kings. Kevin Garnett even threw down an alley-oop after getting to a loose ball, the former of which surprised media members and his daughter — though it annoyed the grizzled vet.

Here’s the play in question at the end of the third quarter. Garnett scrambles for the deflected rebound, gets to it before DeMarcus Cousins, and gets the ball to Sergey Karasev on the break. Then he keeps hustling, when does he not, and catches the alley-oop lob from Karasev:

But when he was peppered with questions about the dunk after the game, the Big Ticket* wasn’t as thrilled as the fans — and his daughter:

Andy Vasquez of the New Jersey Record has more from an annoyed KG sounding off on his simple dunk:

Mike A Scotto with Associated Press has more:

Kevin Garnett is 38, a geriatric by NBA standards, but he’s still 6-11 and playing in the NBA. To confuse his advanced years with an inability to rock the rim is simply shortchanging the future Hall of Famer.

You just do you KG, and show your daughter this video:

*When this originally ran, we incorrectly used Tim Duncan’s moniker, The Big Fundamental, for KG. It has since been corrected because, YIKES!

(Video via The Brooklyn Game; H/T BustedCoverage)

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSDimeMagKEVIN GARNETTSACRAMENTO KINGSTwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP