Kobe Bryant On Dwight Howard Leaving: “Honestly Man, I Don’t Really Give A Sâ€”t”

Today was media day for the Lakers, and Kobe Bryant was in high demand. Black Mamba is recuperating from the Achilles injury that ended his 2012-13 season prematurely â€” right before the playoffs. But a lot of reporters wanted to know more about the departed Dwight Howard. Kobe had the usual no frills response about his former Lakers teammate who spurned the Lakers for the Rockets this summer as a free agent.

The Sporting News‘ Sean Deveney tweeted out this gem from Kobe earlier today:

Kobe Bryant was asked about his surprise level when Dwight Howard left: "Honestly, man, I don't really give a s—. It is what it is. " — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) September 28, 2013

The response to Howard’s exodus is typically Kobe. He’s reached old man age in the NBA and after 5 NBA titles over his 17-year NBA career, he’s not going to filter himself; he just doesn’t care.

If you’re wondering what it’s like for Bryant during a media day, see if you can find him in this scrum.

Reverse angle of Kobe media scrum pic.twitter.com/XgHA7AJ74w — Beto Duran (@DuranSports) September 28, 2013

There is a lot to report from the Lakers’ day with the media, but another Kobe quote that struck our fancy detailed his high-dive plunge earlier this summer that he uploaded to his Vine account.

ESPN Los Angeles’ Dave McMenamin asked him about the fall, and relayed this terrific Kobe quote:

What happened after Kobe jumped off the diving board? Bryant: "I got out and I jumped again. I just didn’t Vine that one." — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 28, 2013

Of course Kobe dove off the high-dive again. We should have known. Training camps have started, and we’re sure Bryant will be his usual off-the-cuff self. We love it. This season is gonna be great.

