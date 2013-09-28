Kobe Bryant On Dwight Howard Leaving: “Honestly Man, I Don’t Really Give A Sâ€”t”

#Kobe Bryant #Dwight Howard
09.28.13 5 years ago

Today was media day for the Lakers, and Kobe Bryant was in high demand. Black Mamba is recuperating from the Achilles injury that ended his 2012-13 season prematurely â€” right before the playoffs. But a lot of reporters wanted to know more about the departed Dwight Howard. Kobe had the usual no frills response about his former Lakers teammate who spurned the Lakers for the Rockets this summer as a free agent.

The Sporting News‘ Sean Deveney tweeted out this gem from Kobe earlier today:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The response to Howard’s exodus is typically Kobe. He’s reached old man age in the NBA and after 5 NBA titles over his 17-year NBA career, he’s not going to filter himself; he just doesn’t care.

If you’re wondering what it’s like for Bryant during a media day, see if you can find him in this scrum.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

There is a lot to report from the Lakers’ day with the media, but another Kobe quote that struck our fancy detailed his high-dive plunge earlier this summer that he uploaded to his Vine account.

ESPN Los Angeles’ Dave McMenamin asked him about the fall, and relayed this terrific Kobe quote:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Of course Kobe dove off the high-dive again. We should have known. Training camps have started, and we’re sure Bryant will be his usual off-the-cuff self. We love it. This season is gonna be great.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant#Dwight Howard
TAGSDimeMagDWIGHT HOWARDKOBE BRYANTLOS ANGELES LAKERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP