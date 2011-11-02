Kobe Vs. LeBron; Derek Fisher Vs… Billy Hunter?

The best one-on-one player in the game? We thought we already answered this earlier this summer. Dime‘s fanbase seemed to think Dirk Nowitzki would take home the top spot, but yet we can’t help but think that was a little bit of the championship hangover as well as crazed fans doing whatever they can to get him some extra votes. The Los Angeles Times recently interviewed some pretty big name players â€“ Kevin Durant, John Wall, Matt Barnes and Trevor Ariza â€“ and all of them except for Wall said in a game of one-on-one, Kobe Bryant would beat LeBron James. In fact, Barnes answered without hesitation, saying “Kobe don’t lose to nobody one-on-one.” We’ve heard stories from back in the day how Bryant used to force everyone to play him one-on-one: the vets, the young guys, newcomers, everyone… and then beat them down without mercy over and over again until they realized he was the ultimate alpha male. Brian Shaw has said before that if you got him with a move in practice, he would force you to play him afterwards and then he’d use the move on you constantly until he had mastered it and you were embarrassed. One thing we can say though is that he’s never played someone like LeBron James before. No one is quite sure how’d he play. Even Wall admitted it on his prediction: it all depends on LeBron. He could be too big, too strong and too athletic, or James could have trouble making shots or finding his comfort zone. Alas, it’ll never happen, but it would be crazy to see … Wall might not think Kobe could beat James, but his offseason workout has definitely been comparable to Bryant’s. We’re not even talking about the games or the cross country takeover he’s had going on. He recently said he’s taking an insane number of shots a day. Wall says every workout this summer doesn’t end until he makes 2,000 Js. That’s some Herculean s— right there. Do we really believe he hit that many every day? It’s possible. The dude is like a basketball machine. He’ll play all day long. We guess we’ll all find out soon how much of that work paid off … It was reported last week that Derek Fisher and David Stern might’ve had a secret agreement to get the BRI to 50/50 and get this lockout over with. It would’ve been as if Fisher was backstabbing the other players. But yesterday, Fisher vehemently denied it all and called it absurd to even think about. Fisher contends that the players are completely united and won’t back down until they get what they think is a fair deal … Still, now Yahoo! Sports has come out with a report saying Billy Hunter has helped to in-a-way unknowingly draw a line in the side: you’re either with me or Fisher. It seems like Hunter is trying to hold back a deal while some are ready to commit to 50/50 … Who checked out “Unguarded,” the Chris Herren ESPN documentary last night? Unbelievable story about a kid that had it all, and nearly lost everything, including his wife and kids. Herren was one of the most promising high school basketball players of the mid-1990s, a guard who was good enough to star at Fresno State (actually played with Skip 2 My Lou and was considered his equal talent-wise), and good enough to play for Denver and Boston, and yet nearly was killed because of addiction. Now, he’s apparently been sober for some time and has started speaking all over the place, telling his story to whomever will listen. For once, the story wasn’t about the great talent who made it. It was about the great talent who blew it. Powerful stuff. At the end of the day, it’s just another 24 hours … Check out this photo the Sports lllustrated Vault tweeted yesterday. Of course Gary Payton would have an enormous boat nicknamed “The Glove” … We still can’t get over how cool it was to see Kevin Durant playing flag football with a bunch of frat dudes. He needs to take those kids out to L.A. and challenge Brandon Jennings‘ undefeated squad …Drake released the official tracklist for Take Care, which is dropping soon. What got us excited? The fact that Andre 3K is going to be on there. Is there any question that whatever he contributes will end up being the best stuff on the whole album? … And in-between doing his thing in flag football, is Matt Barnes hitting Tony Parker‘s leftovers? Actually that’s the wrong way to phrase it. Who wouldn’t hit TP’s leftovers? Eva Longoria denies that her and Barnes are together, saying they’re just friends. The story doesn’t seem like it has legs anyways; The only real evidence was seeing them out together in New York City recently … We’re out like opening night.
isn’t durant and lebron setting up a flag football game. hear lebron gonna play with a team in akron. would y’all watch?
Lebron has no post game so Lebron does not beat Kobe.
No way Wall takes 2,000 shots a day, let alone make 2,000. Say he made a shot every 5 seconds, 12 shots a minute, means he is shooting for damn near 3 hours? He can get out of here with that bs. Why do people lie about such dumb stuff?
I am rich, handsome, and well hung. If people believe Wall on his shooting then they’ll absolutely believe my line.
i used to make 500 shots a day just for fun. i never played organized ball, it probably took me about 1.5 hours. now he is a pro and who knows? he might take breaks. its definetely believable. hey, no wonder my jumper is still money about 4 years later..
I will be really excited if and when Outkast releases a new CD. Drake? Nah.
I would also prefer Teri Hatcher over Eva Longoria anytime of the day.
You can tell these are very slow days in basketball when Metta World Peace is hanging out with Manny Paquiao.
And welcome to the club Big Island. I am also rich, handsome, and well hung. Calling Robin Leach. (Is he still alive?)
If Take Care isn’t the most depressing album of 2011 I’ll be damned
I’m rich, well looking and hung like a hercules’ right arm
Kenny Brunner, Tyrone Evans, Chris Herren and Rafer Alston…that squad could have been deadly. SMH
Maaaaan aint nobody checkin for Drake. Only thing I’m waiting on, besides the start of the season, is 11am central time (GTA V trailer)
I have to actually believe Wall on this one…if hen works out a minimum of 2 times a day I can see him “making” 2000 J’s…I have worked out some NBA players and done shooting drills so that is not an absurd number…he didn’t say 2000 3’s…you got short banks shots, short-corner, mid-range 8-12ft, FT line extended and then 3 pointers…2000 isn’t that far-fetched…now YOU/me as an unconditioned non-pro athlete…hell naw…the most I ever hit per day working out was 500…that was H.S. on The Gun and my “Glory Days” in college winning campus intramural tourneys…so yeah, I can see that…and I never leave the gym on a missed shot either…
“You can tell these are very slow days in basketball when Metta World Peace is hanging out with Manny Paquiao.”
Artest used to box. That’s like Julius Peppers hanging out with NBA players. Makes perfect sense to me.
actually, the kendrick lamar feature will be the best thing on take care…
It’s his JOB to get better….Wall is on it, I believe it.
I’ve heard a ton of stuff about Wall being a dude who is hyper competitive and works really hard, but I don’t buy the 2K shots. And what good is the little layup and crap thrown in? That is like Lebron not leaving until he makes 1000 post moves, but just floats out to 18 feet and shoots fadaways.
@Island – What the hell else does he have to do? I work 8-10 hours a day, so for 3 hours a day he shoots js – either that or he’s playing xbox or playing flag football with KD. I bet the player’s wives can’t wait for this thing to end and get their men out of the house, what can they possibly be doing all flippin day??
Kim Kardash wasn’t playing, her man was just partying and DXed his a**!
It takes a LOT longer than 3 hrs to make 2,000 shots. IMO I think everyone kinda exaggerates the amount of work they put in. It just sounds better.
Still Wall is like a basketball fanatic…he will seriously play all day so I can see him hitting that total at times. If he really has done it consistently then he could be a new player this year.
I used to make 1200 shots a day, 4 days a week. Basketball was not my job, either. 2000 is not that hard to do if you’re dedicated. And if you have a rebounder, it doesn’t take nearly as much time as you might think.
big island..maybe you should go to a big island and disappear.
@UncheckedAggression – Having a rebounder is key. Also, are these 2k Js spotting up or off the dribble? Give him a few hours inside of 18 feet & uncontested and he should have no problem. Besides, who is actually counting? I understand this is a recession but that person should have better things to do that count makes.
@John 2000
I’ll believe that shit when you start knocking down jumpers in game on the regular. I saw video of Gilbert Arenas actually making like 3000 shots or something like that a day. He pledged to make a certain amount of shots by the end of the summer and he did it.
So it’s not impossible, i hope Wall isn’t lying/exaggerating. It would help his game tremendously.
@Kobe vs Lebron one on one
Who gives a flying f^ck. At a camp Jordan and Abdul Rauf proved years ago that one on one any good scorer could beat any good scorer.
Also, That story about Kobe playing everybody one on one sounds like complete bullshit. Sounds like some BS made up to hype up his legend. Did he also grab a dollar from the top of the backboard and replace it with 4 quarters before hitting the ground?
@FnF
Gil Arneas actually paid one of the Wizards workers to rebound for him and would call him up at like 1am to rebound for him. I mean, if they paid me, i would be there to rebound.
When I coach, I tell the kids we only count makes. So everything is Make 10 shots, Make 20 shots, Make 50 FTs or whatever. I never go by number of shots taken.
Ooh, new guy calling out Big I. Watch out, Big I has a become a fan-favorite on this site for his funny-ass posts. I’m hoping for some retaliation.
@Chi Yeah, Arenas did do that. Didn’t make his goal, he stopped for some reason midway through but I think is goal was a couple hundred-thousand. The difference between Arenas & Wall, is that Arenas was already a great shooter. Pull-up 38ft bombs at the buzzer, 60 in LA, 9 in portland, etc etc. If Wall is counting makes, his arms should be jacked when the season starts.
LOL @ dudes in here believing John Wall MAKES 2000 jumpers a day.
And I rode a unicorn to work.
This from a Laker forum when Kobe made the same claim…
“That’s 2,000 makes, not attempts. Fifteen- to 18-footers, too, not layups or free throws. Every day.
—————
“No way,” said Bucks guard Ray Allen. “I don’t know Kobe, but that sounds like … Did he really say that?”
Knicks forward Glen Rice, a teammate of Bryant’s a year ago, was only slightly more diplomatic. “Hmmm, that seems like an awful lot,” said Rice with a chuckle and a roll of the eyes. “I’ve never shot that many. But it’s possible, I guess. Kobe’s a gym rat.”
Even by NBA standards, Bryant’s claim strains credulity. In order to make 2,000 shots, a player would need to make 500 shots an hour — over eight per minute — for four hours. While not impossible, it would be a murderous workout. Especially if one did it every day. ”
—————
Ray Allen is a gym rat and even he’s doubting it. Some of you guys… Lol.
BRB… I gotta brush the knots out of my unicorn’s mane.
Back from my unicorn… he’s doing well, btw. The horn is shimmering in the sunlight and all the bitches are gathering around him. Gotta find a way to keep the homos away though…
Anyway… like my other post says, “EVEN BY NBA STANDARDS, IT STRAINS CREDIBILITY…”. The most important part of a good workout is rest. It may be possible to shoot that 2000 in a day, but not every day. Repetitive workouts using the same muscles is not good. You need to rest the muscles or risk straining them. Maybe 3-4 times a week. Maybe. Not every day.
lmao@ the Unicorn
Like i posted earlier, if Wall can make that many shots daily, he’d come back as a great shooter.
@Fnf
If Gil thought he could get up enough shots to make over 100,000 then he is nuttier than squirrel shit. About the most logical would be FT shooting. but considering that you have to go through your entire routine, no one will be willing to do that.
side note: an AAU coach i worked with this past summer tried to get each of his players to attempt 100 three pointers each practice. Each practice is 1hr 30min. Using both sides of the court, he was able to squeeze out 50 attempts per player in that time span and that was for 5 players.
I hate how on NBA 2K they the NBA today feature loading all the games that would have been played if the season were happening. Like yesterday the Bulls were suppose to face the Mavs after their ring ceremony. Just reminds me of all the cool ass games I’m missing. Still was pretty fun playing the videogame version. Is it just me or is hard as hell to beat this years I.A. when you put difficulty on superstar or higher?
*oops I meant to say A.I. but you know that.
@ Chi
Don’t laugh at my unicorn. He’s real, with real feelings.
BiGShotBoB… you play that junk on Superstar? I find it tough on All-Star. Lol. Then again, I don’t play it like you’re supposed to. I created myself in my association so I’m out there trying to score 40, make the ‘assist pass’ not the swing pass, and I’m banging on the steal button every single game. I’m out for the awards. I’m trying to set individual career records. So far I’m averaging 4.5 steals in 8min quarters through 30 games. You can’t do that if you play with ‘team defence’ in mind. Lol.
My dude is a selfish version of Iverson. It’s virtual me, and virtual me don’t give a fuck.
Lets do the math shall we:
2000 makes
For simplicity we say he makes half of his shots. Young, rich, in-shape, nowhere else to be so he has all day to do this. Factor in sleep, eating, bathroom breaks, occasional groupie, and 43 tweets. So he sets aside 10 hours just to shoot. Break it up into two 5-hour sessions.
Standing in place, with an endless ball rack, [obviously not shooting with in-game form] with the only objective is to make shots. Not jumping too high to preserve his legs. 200 makes per hour. A little over 3 makes per minute. The 3-point contest is 1 minute long & 25 shots. And that includes time to run to each station. We’ll factor in fatigue and say he can put up 10 shots a minute. So as long as he maintains a 35% shooting average (which is still horrible) it “could” be done.
Players I think could do it: Big Z, his shooting motion is pretty effortless and he doesn’t jump high, preserving the energy in his legs. Durant, for the same reasons and once he gets on a roll he might reach the goal ahead of schedule.
You guys are showing just how clueless you are when it comes to hitting lots of shots in a gym with a rebounder.
As I said, I used to MAKE 1200 a day, 4 days a week. I’m not a pro, but I am a good shooter. If you are efficient, you can average a make for every 5 seconds you are in the gym.
If you are a pro, you are making a lot more than 50% of your shots, for chrissake. On a bad day I would shoot ~80%, and that would piss me off. If you watch ANY good shooter, they are hitting above 80% of wide open jumpers from midrange during drills. It wasn’t uncommon for me to hit over 50 shots in a row from 20 feet out. It’s not impressive. If you shoot enough, it gets easy. I can tell most of you have never put in the work to test this out.
And man, I don’t doubt that Kobe has done that for stretches in the off-season. Dude has spent a ridiculous amount of time honing his skills. I wouldn’t be surprised if Ray Allen said that to piss Kobe off.
No, I don’t believe he did it 7 days a week. But there’s no reason to think he wouldn’t do it for 5.
2,000 J’s is easy if you add shots playing 2K12 during your break…
@29 – That is the point I’m trying to make. It can be done even shooting at a very low percentage. The only problems would be maintaining focus and fatigue. I get bored at work right after I clock-in, what would make me stay in a gym for 6+ hours shooting jumpers? [I’m already the face of a franchise and a shoe company] At least have some drills set up, shooting coming off various screens, transition jumpers, stepback.
But look at who is saying they make 2K shots a day. A person who isn’t a very good shooter, even when wide open. If Steph Curry said it, no big deal. If Rondo says it, you look at him sideways.
i read on twitter than lebron has just finished batman arkham city. so he would lose, as he should have been practicing his post game. if you get $25m, you shouldnt have had time to finish that already. im only 20% through.
The New Guy needs to pick up his insult game. Let me give you a few topics you could go with instead of the go away to a big island:
I’m a ginger
I’m out of shape as all hell
I have a tiny pecker
I would leave my entire life to sleep with Dirk
I actually do go to the Big Island since I grew up there
I own a station wagon with rust
It has no stereo
I play on a slow pitch softball team
I have hurt myself playing in a slow pitch softball game
I’m wearing work boots, boardshorts and a sleeveless t-shirt
They are some of my nicer clothes
I have tattoos of flowers, a mermaid, a fish, and my girlfriend’s name on one arm
I got her name tattooed before we even went out
I tried to shoot 100 free throws in a row one time but got bored after 20
There is a small sampling of the gayer/dumber things about me so you can get a little personal next time.
LOL Haters on this site r funny. Lockout needs to end.
Both Larry Bird n Jeff Hornacek said they made a 1000 shots/day in the offseason. Who cares if Wall says he could make 2000? Dude is 21, in his athletic prime, with rebounders, with nuthin on his hands but time.
I defy anybody on this site to look at post 28 and then say “it’s impossible”
If you got the work ethic, it can be done. 2 workouts, 5 hours a piece.
And why we still talkin about Kobe vs Lebron one on one?
Kobe murks hims and it’s got even NBA players statin it like it’s obvious. U got Wall sayin “If Lebron gets a postgame” and “If Lebron gets to the rack”
No ifs with Kobe. All Lebron’s weaknesses are Kobe’s strengths. The postgame; the jumper. All Kobe’s weaknesses are strengths in one-on-one. The “selfishness”; that supreme confidence to take n make ridiculously bad shots. Let this argument die.
@ Big Island – you shouldn’t even reply to that “post”
It was weak and unentertaining…
“Maybe you should go to a big island” ain’t even really an insult. All the big islands I know are nice vacay spots…
stop fucking around with big island “new guy”. why did he even target him? maybe dude came home from his remedial class, found his mom in bed with the neighborhood crackhead and is taking his anger out on BI.
Don’t make ‘the new guy’ do crazy eyes, now…
“Everyone except Wall” Not surprising, as much of a talent on the court, he’s just as dull(in the head) off it. have u seen him do hurrible dances on the court? come on son.
had to say that, regardless of ur argument of whether he actually makes 2k a day lol, Random Rainman, thats who i am
Guys, I was just trying to help him out a bit. We all know he isn’t worth a pot to piss in, but if someone can help him along just a little bit, maybe he could replace Sporty J.
I buy it when shooters say they take a ton of shots, but guys who can’t shoot, until their shot improves, they are lying. Dirk takes makes 7000 shots a day in his sleep. Joakim Noah doesn’t even look at a basketball rim.
Unchecked
Im going to go ahead and call you a MFING LIER! lol. Man ain’t no way you making 50 shots in a row or hitting 80% of your shots on a bad day. I can’t believe you even typed that shit. You must be talking about FTs or lay ups.
Adam Morrison is a phenominal shooter, he hit like 90% of his shots during the pre-draft workouts and everybody was excited about that. If your ass can shoot over 1200 shots at an 80% clip, I will personally find you an agent so you can make some money.
John Wall could very well be TAKING 2000 shots a day. It’s obviously not logical. Most guys start off with something rational like making 500 shots per day.
No one just stands still either while doing this. If John Wall is just standing still shooting set jumpers, he’s wasting his time. Being a PG, almost 90% of his shots will be off the dribble. And Im sure him and his trainers know this. So again, no f^king way is John Wall MAKING 2000 pull up jumpers per day. Not even if its 2-3 days.
I was waiting on someone to call him out for that. My eyes popped out of my head when I saw that. Had to be a typo.
Chi just served unchecked his dinner. Enjoy your meal sir. Chew it slowly.
Your 50-in-a-row proves that ballers bullshit when talking about practice. It’s the same as Wall’s statement… John Wall was talking bullshit when he said he MAKES 2000 jumpers every day. He’s just hyping his practice routine, just like you did.
Not a typo. I don’t really care if you believe it or not, considering every dude I worked out with during that time knows it’s true.
I just think it’s sad that so many of you that claim to love basketball have never tried this out. You think 50 in a row is tough? Ok, then.
When you first start, it’s tough to hit 5 in a row. Before long, you do it with ease and consistently hit 10-15 in a row. I’m telling you: if you shoot that much, you get surprised when you miss IN THAT SETTING. I’m not saying you’re gonna hit 80% in a game. But it’s easy to hit 80% in a gym with nobody on you, your feet set, and a person dishing it to you a fraction of a second after it falls through the hoop.
Shooting is muscle-memory. When you get it down, those shots don’t feel like anything.
If you don’t know what I’m talking about, then you aren’t justified in calling BS on me.
Chicagorilla- One more thing. You said, “You must be talking about FT’s or layups.” Free throws. Do you see where I’m about to go with this?
Midrange shots essentially BECOME free throws. Why? Because it’s muscle memory and you’ve done it so many thousands of times that it’s automatic. The most free throws I have made in a row when I was counting was 79. Are you going to call that bullshit? You can if you want, because I don’t really care. But think about this when you try to call BS on professional players that put in a lot more time than you ever would. Think about how easy free throws get when you actually put in work.
^ He can see my unicorn.
By your reaction and your statment, “Midrange shots essentially BECOME free throws”, you are admitting that you included FTs in your math. Sorry to bust your bnubble but those don’t count as “midrange” shots in the league. Scouts refer to the FT-line-and-in as ‘close’ shots, not midrange. So when Wall says midrange shots, I’m inclined to think he’s referring to the NBA definition. Close is FTs-and-in, midrange is everything further than FT-line out to the 3pt line.
How do I know this?? I read on how 2k12 did their homework for player ratings. They got they reports from NBA statisticians and it’s SUPER deep. To summarize, they collect data for 5 distances, at the rim, from 3-9ft, 10-15ft, 16-23ft, and the 3pt line. 3-9 is referred to as INSIDE shots. 10-15 is CLOSE shots. 16-23 is midrange.
You didn’t hit 1200 midrange jumpers in one day… at least not in NBA terms.
Ok, now at least we’re getting somewhere.
You said, “By your reaction and your statment, ‘Midrange shots essentially BECOME free throws’, you are admitting that you included FTs in your math”
First of all, I never implied that I included FTs. My point was that midrange shots become as easy as FTs (which they do). Second of all, I never said that I made 1200 midrange shots a day, 4 days a week. I said I made 1200 shots, which includes everything. Depending on the day, 300-400 of those shots were within 15 feet of the basket. I did include FTs in my own counts, but FTs only made up a max of 75 of the total. Most of the shots I made during my workouts fell in the “midrange” distance you mention.
My point was that admitting you can do it with FTs is like admitting you can do it with midrange. It’s all muscle memory, and if you put in the time you CAN hit over 90% of your midrange shots, just as you can with FTs.