Kyle Korver’s St. Patrick’s Day Shoe: Converse Star Player EVO

There are certain days on the NBA calendar where anything goes in terms of footwear. Luckily, St. Patrick’s Day is one of those days. Tonight, the Bulls travel to New Jersey, and check out the exclusive version of the Converse Star Player EVO that Kyle Korver will be wearing.

What do you think?

