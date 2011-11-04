Largest Collection Of Antoine Walker Memorabilia In The World

Back in the day, I was a pretty big Antoine Walker fan. I mean, what Celtics fan wasn’t? But then I met Matt Clarke. Well, we didn’t actually meet, but you get the picture. After ‘Toine signed up for Twitter last week, Clarke – who hails from Adelaide, Australia – sent him a picture of his memorabilia collection. Check it out:

Now I don’t know if this is a collection or a shrine, but Clarke claims to be the “biggest Walker fan in the world.” And I don’t think I’m in any place to say otherwise.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.