Largest Collection Of Antoine Walker Memorabilia In The World

Back in the day, I was a pretty big Antoine Walker fan. I mean, what Celtics fan wasn’t? But then I met Matt Clarke. Well, we didn’t actually meet, but you get the picture. After ‘Toine signed up for Twitter last week, Clarke – who hails from Adelaide, Australia – sent him a picture of his memorabilia collection. Check it out:
Now I don’t know if this is a collection or a shrine, but Clarke claims to be the “biggest Walker fan in the world.” And I don’t think I’m in any place to say otherwise.
What do you think?
wtf? money well wasted.
I don’t know why this idiot fan didn’t just buy everything Walker ever owned at a bankruptcy sale for pennies on the dollar. This fan is a fucking idiot, Walker was probably the most overrated player in NBA history, very few guys in the league hurt their teams as much as he did.
Im sorry, but is that a bed right there under the albums of playing card? Is that some Australian dude’s shrine to Walker right next where he sleeps at night? This guy must’ve got kicked in the head by a kangaroo or something and is need of some serious medical attention. Disturbing.
mad love for someone sticking with a player who was the man to a role player to a bum!!!
Maybe this guy can help Antoine get a spot w/the Adelaide 36ers
Haha classic
Of course he’s the biggest fan at this point. He’s the only fan.