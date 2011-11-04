Largest Collection Of Antoine Walker Memorabilia In The World

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Boston Celtics
11.04.11 7 years ago 7 Comments

Back in the day, I was a pretty big Antoine Walker fan. I mean, what Celtics fan wasn’t? But then I met Matt Clarke. Well, we didn’t actually meet, but you get the picture. After ‘Toine signed up for Twitter last week, Clarke – who hails from Adelaide, Australia – sent him a picture of his memorabilia collection. Check it out:

Now I don’t know if this is a collection or a shrine, but Clarke claims to be the “biggest Walker fan in the world.” And I don’t think I’m in any place to say otherwise.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Boston Celtics
TAGSANTOINE WALKERBOSTON CELTICSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP