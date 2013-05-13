LeBron James’ 11 Worst NBA Flops

When Nazr Mohammed lost his mind on Friday night and put LeBron James on the floor with a two-hand shove, we were kind of shocked by the amount of people we heard from on the site/Twitter/Facebook calling ‘Bron an actor, saying he was flopping. Huh? Nazr is a huge, very strong guy, who in the moment was blind with rage – of course he’s strong enough to take down all 6-8, 250 pounds of LeBron when he’s not ready for it. But there it was from fans and Bulls players alike, mocking James for flopping.

So why the skepticism and outrage? Well, you can argue that James has brought it on himself. Some of his work in the flopping department over the years rivals the work of Manu Ginobili and Derek Fisher, the Obi-Wan and Yoda of Flopping [Check out The NBA’s Top 20 Flops and Fisher’s title as the NBA’s Worst Flopper], and it seems to have ramped up in the last two years.

Check out LeBrons 11 Greatest Flops:

The LeBron Going for a Loose Ball With J.R. Smith Flop:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Derrick Rose “My Eye” Flop: