Dwyane Wade & Li-Ning Launch Way Of Wade 2 “Announcement”

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Dwyane Wade
02.04.14 4 years ago

Today, we got our first official look at the Li-Ning Way of Wade 2.0 “Announcement” colorway, now available online at the Li-Ning online store. Sporting a Heat colorway with a black-based upper, this sneaker will surely appeal to the basketball world. Whereas many of Dwyane Wade‘s signature editions with the Chinese sneaker giant have played off his vibrant fashion sense, this version is taking the game back to its roots with a simple, yet stylish colorway.

The “Announcement” is a perfect counter to Wade’s white-based “Overtown” colorway that released in the U.S. in December, and is actually somewhat of a sequel to the Way of Wade colorway debuted at the start of last season (via Sole Collector).

What do you think?

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Dwyane Wade
DWYANE WADE LI NING Li-Ning Way Of Wade 2 Li-Ning Way Of Wade 2.0 Li-Ning Way Of Wade 2.0 "Announcement" Way Of Wade 2

