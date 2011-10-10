Luol Deng Is England’s Abraham Lincoln

While Luol Deng might be one of the most underrated players in the NBA, he’s a huge deal across the pond. And with the Olympics headed to London next summer, we’ll be seeing plenty more of him. In fact, if you head over there, you can even buy a copy of Dime using currency with Deng’s face on it.

In an effort to support Brixton businesses and encourage local trade and production, the district in South London created the Brixton Pound (B£). Working alongside (not replacing) the pound sterling as a complementary currency, it is used by independent local shops and traders. Celebrating its second anniversary, the B£ recently launched a new set of notes featuring famous former local residents including Deng on the fiver.

“I am honoured to be featured on the new Brixton Pound notes,” said Deng on his foundation’s website. “I grew up in Brixton as a young teenager playing basketball for the Brixton Topcats which marked the beginning of my career. So it is with great pleasure that I am helping to support the local community that played a vital part in getting where I am today.”

If you want to get your hands on an uncirculated note plus a Brixton Pound user guide, go HERE.

Source: Ball Don’t Lie

