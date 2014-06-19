Watch Mad Men’s Don Draper Sell LeBron James On Going Back To Cleveland

We’re all wondering what LeBron James will do after losing the NBA Finals this past season — and with it, a chance at a three-peat. ‘Bron can opt out and become a free agent next month, so Mad Men’s titular character, Don Draper, offers his own pitch on a “nostalgic” return to Cleveland.

For fans of AMC’s Emmy-winning “Mad Men,” the thirteenth — and final — episode in the first season was a bit of a watershed for the philandering protagonist Don Draper.

The “Carousel” pitch Draper’s suave ad executive gives Kodak executives has lived on in TV lore, so when you splice in images of LeBron James in a Cavs uniform, like Bleacher Report did here, it’s a pretty wonderful pitch to get LeBron back to Cleveland.

Here’s the original version of the scene on the show:

(B/R)

What do you think?

