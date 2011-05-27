Nation’s Best H.S. Players Hitting L.A. For Nike’s EYBL

With a short break in NBA action this Memorial Day Weekend as the Finals approach, it’s a great opportunity to catch some other hoop action. And beyond lacing it up at the rec, if you’re in the Los Angeles area, make sure to catch Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League rolling through.

In its second season, the EYBL has again attracted 40 of the top high school AAU squads from all across the nation to compete in stops from Virginia to Dallas. The league wraps up at the Nike Peach Jam in South Carolina this July. This weekend, its third tournament stop of the year, they’ll be throwing down from Saturday through Monday at the Hangar Athletic Xchange in Harbor City, Calif.

In the EYBL’s West Coast tour last season, guys like Austin Rivers, Marquis Teague and Quincy Miller all rocked the court. This year, the league has reloaded with a new batch of stars, and among the group, Justin Anderson (Boo Williams), Kyle Anderson (Playaz) and Rodney Purvis (CP3) all are on scheduled to make an appearance. Here’s the complete team rosters list.

We’ll be stopping through to catch the run, so definitely check it out if you’re in the area.

EYBL â€“ Los Angeles game schedule

Saturday, May 28th

– Games at 9:30 am, 11:00 am, 12:30 pm, 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm, 6:30 pm & 8:00 pm

Sunday, May 29th

– Games at 9:30 am, 11:00 am, 12:30 pm, 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm, 6:30 pm & 8:00 pm

Monday, May 30th

– Games at 8:00 am, 9:30 am, 11:00 am & 12:30 pm

