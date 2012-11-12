NBA News: Phildelphia 76ers Set New Date for Andrew Bynum’s Return

Well this has started off terribly for us. Andrew Bynum‘s (latest) mysterious knee issues keep creeping along and so far, there has really been nothing definitive from the team about when fans can expect to see him on the court.

The Sixers released some solid info today, stating when they believe that he can resume basketball-related activities – but hardly a date when he will playing in actual game. An NBA.com update says that the Sixers are targeting December 10th as the day Bynum can get back on the court “if the current prognosis holds unchanged.” Then, he would need 1-4 weeks of conditioning and practice to get himself up to game speed before getting into the active lineup.

I’d say it’s a safe bet that it will be much closer to four weeks of conditioning as opposed to one or two. Philly has been erring on the side of caution with all things Bynum so far, so there’s no way that they rush him at the end. Plus, it’s going to take Bynum a while to get his body ready to go. This isn’t a specimen on the Steve Nash level; one who is always is unbelievable shape. Even if everything goes perfectly from this point, I don’t expect to see Bynum in his first game until the new year.

