Nets Waive Travis Outlaw with Amnesty Clause, Steal a Shooter from the Knicks

For a team that has been sooo agonizingly close to pulling off huge acquisitions for the franchise, the Nets are now sort of a mess. And in lots of ways they’re in a borderline disastrous spot.

The team is now no closer to Dwight Howard than they were two weeks ago, and with this guy staying home, and the regular season less than two weeks away, they don’t have much of a roster.

Billy King is doing what he can though. Today, the Nets waived Travis Outlaw using the Amnesty Clause put forth in the new CBA. The move doesn’t really surprise to anybody (he had a starring role on this list) – The Outlaw Experience was extraordinarily disappointing after the Nets signed him to a bizarre five-year, $35 million deal before the start of last season. That’s a lot of dough for 9.2 ppg. The Nets will still have to pay the remaining $28 million on the deal, but will receive salary cap relieve via the Amnesty move.

To replace Travis, the Nets snatched Shawne Williams from the Knicks‘ clutches earlier today, signing the forward to a reported two-year, $6 million deal. Williams came into his own a bit last year with the Knicks, shooting 40% from three. It’s technically his second run with the team after he was traded to New Jersey from Dallas with Kris Humphries for Eduardo Najera back in 2009. New Jersey promptly waived him. A $6 million “I’m Sorry” isn’t a bad apology.

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook