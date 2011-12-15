Nets Waive Travis Outlaw with Amnesty Clause, Steal a Shooter from the Knicks

For a team that has been sooo agonizingly close to pulling off huge acquisitions for the franchise, the Nets are now sort of a mess. And in lots of ways they’re in a borderline disastrous spot.
The team is now no closer to Dwight Howard than they were two weeks ago, and with this guy staying home, and the regular season less than two weeks away, they don’t have much of a roster.
Billy King is doing what he can though. Today, the Nets waived Travis Outlaw using the Amnesty Clause put forth in the new CBA. The move doesn’t really surprise to anybody (he had a starring role on this list) – The Outlaw Experience was extraordinarily disappointing after the Nets signed him to a bizarre five-year, $35 million deal before the start of last season. That’s a lot of dough for 9.2 ppg. The Nets will still have to pay the remaining $28 million on the deal, but will receive salary cap relieve via the Amnesty move.
To replace Travis, the Nets snatched Shawne Williams from the Knicks‘ clutches earlier today, signing the forward to a reported two-year, $6 million deal. Williams came into his own a bit last year with the Knicks, shooting 40% from three. It’s technically his second run with the team after he was traded to New Jersey from Dallas with Kris Humphries for Eduardo Najera back in 2009. New Jersey promptly waived him. A $6 million “I’m Sorry” isn’t a bad apology.
Deron Williams should demand a trade! He’s losing 2 years… maybe 3 if dwight won’t come next year.
@Day
He doesn’t have to, he’ll be a free agent at the end of the season. Thats why the Mavs are clearing up money.
Signing S.Williams was just dumb. He’s not a NBA player. He only got away with that stuff on the Knicks because of the style of play.
@Chicagorilla
I dunno, I watched almost every game last year. He’s a spot up 3 point shooter and average defender. Maybe he isn’t the greatest fit on the Nets, but to say he’s not an NBA player is a stretch. What the Nets really need is an upgrade in overall talent, and I can’t say Shawne Williams really does that for them.
Yeah nets that will keep d will. Sike…
S. Williams blows
Yeah again, why would Howard want to come and play for this team? They suck, will continue to suck, and the roster is WAAY worse than Orlando. Im sure he had something to do with the talks ending mostly cuz, why leave a bad situation in Orlando for one of the worst in the NBA. Trust me, when Dallas or LA puts together a good package, Im sure those talks will be back on, plus, what can Jersey really give Orlando in return?
I’m a Nets fan have been for years and even I have to say .. worst front office in the game over the past 5 years or so..worst
s. williams blew it for the knicks during the playoffs. no big loss for us.
