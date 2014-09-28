Paul Pierce Is Representing The Celtics At Derek Jeter’s Final Game In Boston

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter’s farewell tour is of almost no interest to us. Kudos to Jeter on a fantastic career apparently performed with utmost class, and he deserves congratulations for writing such a storybook ending to his time wearing pinstripes earlier this week, too. But basketball is our game – we’d much rather wax nostalgic about the imminent NBA twilight of Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett than talk the Yankees captain. Except for now, that is. Jeter is playing his final game at Boston’s Fenway Park today, and Paul Pierce – who, you may remember, now plays for the Washington Wizards – is there to represent the Celtics.

This is a photo of Pierce – again, a Washington Wizard – greeting Jeter in a Celtic green Jacket during a farewell ceremony for the future resident of Cooperstown.

Paul Pierce greets Derek Jeter in a Celtics jacket pic.twitter.com/glPO0ig77d — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 28, 2014

Well, that’ sure to ruffle some feathers.

In all honesty, this doesn’t bother us too much. It’s no secret that the Celtics will always be nearest and dearest to Pierce’s heart, and he surely became a Red Sox fan during his 15 years in Beantown. Think about this, too: Will you remember The Truth 10 years from now as a Wizard or Brooklyn Net?

Pierce is a Wizard on the outside, but he’s a Celtic on the inside. That speaks nothing of his allegiance and dedication to John Wall and company, of course – Pierce has made that clear in his brief time with Washington thus far.

But not unlike Jeter to the Yankees, Pierce will retire a Celtics icon. That’s all his presence and attire represent.

What do you think of Pierce’s inclusion in the ceremony?

