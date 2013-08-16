Phoenix Suns Unveil New Jerseys Including Sleeved Alternate Resembling Traffic Cones

#Style – Kicks and Gear
08.16.13 5 years ago 2 Comments
Last night in Scottsdale, Arizona, the Phoenix Suns unveiled new jersey designs for the upcoming 2013-14 season in a fashion show presentation featuring Eric Bledsoe, Alex Len, Archie Goodwin, P.J. Tucker and Caron Butler.

The unveiling included three different jersey designs: a white home jersey, a purple road jersey and a sleeved, orange alternate jersey.

The white home jerseys include “speed lines” on the orange “Suns” block lettering slanted across the chest with orange rays under the team name and black numbers just below the heart.

The purple away jerseys include “Phoenix” in slanted, white block lettering with white sun rays underneath, and orange numbers below the heart.

The orange alternates look just like traffic cones. They feature the sleeves similar to the Warriors alternates last season. “Suns” is in white, slanted block lettering across the chest with black numbers below the heart. We don’t really like these alternates, but then we don’t really like traffic cones either, since they connote construction and traffic delays.

Click page 2 to see more pics of the new jerseys

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSDimeMagPHOENIX SUNSphoenix suns 2013-14 jerseysStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP