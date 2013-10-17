Point 3’s “Back2Hoops” Program: 2-Ball Full-Court Pass & Curl Drill

Welcome to October â€“ the last month to get yourself ready for the season. To be sure you’re in game shape, your friends at Dime, POINT 3 and their Alpha Trainers will be running BACK2HOOPS, a month long promotion of videos and tips from POINT 3 Alpha Trainers across the country. BACK2HOOPS is your last shot to put in that extra work before the season starts, so check in every day to see what these elite-level basketball skills and strength and conditioning trainers from POINT 3 have to offer.

In today’s installment, POINT 3 and Team Footprintz show off the two-ball full-court pass and curl drill.

What are you doing to get ready for the season?

