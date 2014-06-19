Reebok Classic Introduces Limited Edition Stash X Reebok Question Mid

The Reebok Question Mid has become a large part of the myth surrounding Allen Iverson career-long partnership with Reebok. Now, Reebok Classic is combining the Question Mid silhouette with Stash the street artist for a limited number of unique Stash x Reebok Question Mid kicks.

In Stash’s trademark tonal blues, watch him design the graffiti mark for the limited release:

The Stash x Reebok Question Mid is set to release on Friday, June 27th for $140.

Stay tuned and follow @reebokclassics for more information on where to buy the Stash x Reebok Question Mid.

