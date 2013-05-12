Reggie Jackson Does His Best Russell Westbrook Interpretation & Puts Together Nasty Highlights

Reggie Jackson might be the only person alive who doesn’t miss Russell Westbrook, and while OKC is struggling to cop with it, he’s been doing what he can. In the Thunder’s Game 3 loss, Jackson posted 16 points and 10 boards and had a few of the game’s nicest highlight.
The Grizzlies are 18-1 at home since Feb. 8, and held Kevin Durant‘s teammates to a horrific shooting night: 23-for-69. Where was Kevin Martin? Where was Serge Ibaka? Where has Ibaka been all postseason? Jackson has actually scored in double-digits in every game since Westbrook got hurt, but in three games against Memphis, he’s only averaging two dimes a night. To quote Charles Barkley, “OKC is doing it wrong.”
We’re out like the Thunder’s offense.
Can the Thunder win this series?
Smack used to be THE ONE blog that I would check every morning so I could catch up on what happened the last 24 hours in the league…but now it seems that you just choose one toppic and that’s it…I’m going back to ESPN Dime. At least there they cover more than one thing that happened yesterday..smh!
Sadly, I agree with both of these. I literally used to read smack EVERY morning, and looked forward to it a lot. Now, I go to damn ESPN smh. Bring back Smack! Is this a way to get more people to buy the magazine? (which I do buy) But I liked the way you guys broke it down, especially during the playoffs. I just don’t understand, literally no meaningful analysis anymore.
This site has gone so far down hill it saddens me. Literally the only reason I’ve had this page bookmarked for the past several years was the daily Smack. You’d take weekends lightly but at least I could still get a full, hearty digest of basketball happenings on a daily basis. This was especially the case during the playoffs. The updates gave you the stats, the primary story lines with some good old fashioned character. Something you couldn’t find anywhere else. Now, it’s just numbers, videos and regurgitating information I can find all over the internet. Stop calling it Smack when it’s just your typical video updates. If you want to succumb just giving terse amounts of information or multimedia (again, things I can literally find on any other sports related website on the internet) detracting from what made DIME unique, that’s your prerogative. That being said, at least use a different name. Don’t keep calling it Smack when it’s anything but…
I used to come for the comments and, even though you ruined that, I stayed for the Smack. You tried to ruin smack by unnecessarily spreading it across 127 pages with like 10 words on each page. Alas, I still came for the smack because it remained unique. No longer. There is officially NOTHING special about this website any longer. I’m officially pulling this site from my bookmarked websites since your target demographic has clearly changed in the past two or three years. I’m not typing this novel to be a dick but just giving you some honest feedback from a previously loyal reader. All the best with the new direction.