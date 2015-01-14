Report: Andrew Wiggins To Participate In Sprite Slam Dunk Contest

01.14.15

The 2014 Slam Dunk Contest hardly lacked star power. Paul George, Damian Lillard, and eventual champion John Wall highlighted a young, high-flying sextet that promised to bring All-Star weekend’s former marquee event back to its past glory. But the newly adjusted, team-based format of last season’s show proved awkward, and left many wondering in the slam-off might be doomed forever. This latest news gives some hope that it isn’t. According to a report, Minnesota Timberwolves rookie star Andrew Wiggins will participate in the 2015 Sprite Slam Dunk Contest.

Wiggins has been destined for a Dunk Contest since he was a in his early teens. The 6-8 wing is remarkably quick off his feet and combines that explosiveness with a preternatural ability for hang-time. Though Wiggins hasn’t quite lived up to his dunking reputation in his first three NBA months, the high-flier has certainly had his moments this season:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

The 19 year-old showed off his aerial antics in the preseason during the ‘Wolves’ “Dunks After Dark” event, too:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Now we’re just waiting for official confirmation that fellow Bounce Brother Zach LaVine will join the All-Star jamming field, too.

