Report: Andrew Wiggins To Participate In Sprite Slam Dunk Contest

The 2014 Slam Dunk Contest hardly lacked star power. Paul George, Damian Lillard, and eventual champion John Wall highlighted a young, high-flying sextet that promised to bring All-Star weekend’s former marquee event back to its past glory. But the newly adjusted, team-based format of last season’s show proved awkward, and left many wondering in the slam-off might be doomed forever. This latest news gives some hope that it isn’t. According to a report, Minnesota Timberwolves rookie star Andrew Wiggins will participate in the 2015 Sprite Slam Dunk Contest.

According to father Mitchell, Andrew Wiggins will participate in 2015 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Competition held 2/14 @ Madison Square Garden! — Hoops Hype Canada (@HoopsHypeCA) January 14, 2015

Let your Valentines dates know from now! Sat-Feb-14 Andrew Wiggins will participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest http://t.co/X7njXTf6MC — Hoops Hype Canada (@HoopsHypeCA) January 14, 2015

Wiggins has been destined for a Dunk Contest since he was a in his early teens. The 6-8 wing is remarkably quick off his feet and combines that explosiveness with a preternatural ability for hang-time. Though Wiggins hasn’t quite lived up to his dunking reputation in his first three NBA months, the high-flier has certainly had his moments this season:

The 19 year-old showed off his aerial antics in the preseason during the ‘Wolves’ “Dunks After Dark” event, too:

Now we’re just waiting for official confirmation that fellow Bounce Brother Zach LaVine will join the All-Star jamming field, too.

