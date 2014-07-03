Report: Dirk, Mavericks Agree To Three-Year Deal

Dirk Nowitzki was never a realistic free agent target for any team but the Dallas Mavericks. It still must hearten Mark Cuban and company, though, that they’ve officially locked down their franchise cornerstone. According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, Nowitzki has agreed to a three-year, approximately $30 million deal to stay with the Mavs.

Nowitzki has made it known since last summer that he would ultimately re-up with Dallas and likely do so with a salary that belies his on-court value. At 36 years-old, Dirk is still one of the most valuable offensive players in basketball. Barring catastrophic injury, his bounce-back performance this past season suggests that he’ll be able to maintain a supreme influence on that end for the duration of his new deal.

$10 million per year for a player in his late-30s is almost always an overpay, but Nowitzki isn’t most players. A 36 year-old Tim Duncan signed a very similar contract with the San Antonio Spurs in the summer of 2012, and we’ve seen how that’s worked out for both parties.

Will the Mavs enjoy the success of San Antonio over the next three seasons? Signing Carmelo Anthony would certainly help, but inking Nowitzki at a reasonable price ensures that it’s a possibility. Smile, Dallas fans. You can bet Dirk and Cuban are.

Is this a good deal for the Mavericks?

2014 Free Agency dallas mavericks DIRK NOWITZKI

