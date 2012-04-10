Russell Westbrook Shows Out Again; Spurs Lay A Late Easter Egg

Oklahoma City should show some love to Russell Westbrook for getting them back into first place in the West. The Thunder rolled on Milwaukee by 20 behind their superstar point guard. Westbrook destroyed the new look Buck backcourt, going for 26 easy points and seven rebounds in only 26 minutes. Kevin Durant added 19 and Thabo Sefolosha had a reverse dunk that even Kobe would’ve enjoyed … Who caught the Mike Dunleavy and Serge Ibaka tussle? Ibaka reached out to grab him by the shoulder, and Jr. busted out the most epic karate chop we’ve ever seen in an NBA game … The Thunder are back in first because Devin Harris got revenge, and Paul Millsap got freaky in the fourth. We nearly had to perform heart surgery on Harris after Tony Parker disgraced him on one particular move this weekend, but last night the Utah point guard came back for 25 points, including 11 straight in one stretch in the fourth quarter. As for Millsap, he had 18 and 10, and with the game up for grabs late, he canned a baseline J before putting down a follow-up dunk. After that, he stole a bad pass, was fouled and hit both free throws to put it away … In typical Gregg Popovich fashion, he basically called the schedule bulls$%^ and then proceeded to sit his three best players with a No. 1 seed on the line … Another average game in the season that used to matter in Minnesota. Kevin Love had 25 and 13, but the Wolves lost by a mere 24 against Phoenix. If the ‘Wolves had designs over the final few weeks to try to make every team they play look like gods, they’re doing their job … Kenneth Faried dropped 27 and 17 in only 24 minutes as Denver ran all over Golden State, 123-84 … Houston is looking like a playoff team, and they can thank Goran Dragic for that. The Rocket point guard (22 points, seven assists) could smell the future money going against the Blazers last night in Houston’s five-point win. It’s pretty much a given by now: someone is going to give that dude A TON of money this summer … Supposedly, the FIU men’s basketball team says they walked out of the school’s banquet in protest over Isiah Thomas‘ firing … Keep reading to hear about Metta World Peace’s interesting night …
Russell Westbrook Shows Out Again; Spurs Lay A Late Easter Egg
uproxx 04.10.12 6 years ago
