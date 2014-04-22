Serge Ibaka Blocks Ed Davis Then Wags His Finger

#Oklahoma City Thunder #GIFs
04.21.14 4 years ago

The ol’ Dikembe Mutombo finger wag after a big block would get T’d up in the contemporary NBA for taunting. But that didn’t stop Serge Ibaka from channeling his inner Mutombo after a huge recovery block on Ed Davis in the first half Monday night. Except Ibaka added one small caveat: he wagged his finger at the OKC crowd (much to their delight), thereby nullifying a subsequent technical.

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#GIFs
TAGSDimeMagEd DavisgifsMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERSERGE IBAKA

