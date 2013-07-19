Shawn Kemp, Lance Stephenson & Celeb Musicians Captain Teams For And1 Summer Remix Tournament

07.18.13 5 years ago

Former Supersonics (RIP) and Cavs forward, Shawn Kemp, current Pacers swingman, Lance Stephenson plus musicians, Jermaine Dupri, Michael Bivins and Rico Love, will captain teams in what’s being billed as the largest cash prize streetball event in history: The And1 Summer Remix Basketball Tournament.

And1, in conjunction with partner IMG Worldwide, announced today the mixture of old and new basketball stars with musicians who are basketball lifers to select their own streetball teams for the And1 Summer Remix Basketball Tournament.

The inaugural event will be a 12-team, $100,000, winner-take-all tournament, the largest cash prize for one event in streetball history. The star-studded streetball tournament will be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Liacouras Center on the campus of Temple University during Labor Day Weekend (August 29 â€“ September 1).

Kemp will form a team composed of streetball players from the Seattle area; AND1 athlete, Stephenson, will lead a team of players selected from open tryouts across the country; several former pros, NBA players and streetball legends will comprise the teams captained by the three musicians: Dupri, Love and Bivins.

Love has written and produced songs for Usher and Beyonce, Dupri is a Grammy-winning producer and Bivins was the founder of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe. But we like the chances of Stephenson and Kemp more since they’re the captains who have actually played the game at the highest level.

Who do you think will win the tournament?

