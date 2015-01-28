Steph Curry & John Wall To Battle In All-Star “Game Changer” Contest

A slick PR strategy from the people at DEGREE MEN played out on Twitter yesterday and set the stage for a “Game Changer” contest between the opposing starting point guards in the 2015 NBA All-Star Game. Stephen Curry and John Wall exchanged tepid taunts on Twitter as Wall challenged Steph on the court, which is set to go down at MSG on the Saturday before the All-Star Game.

The “shot for shot” contest to decide the ultimate “Game Changer” played out on social media when Degree released a 90-second spot highlighting Curry’s eclectic set of skills on the hardwood.

.@StephenCurry30 has quickly become an elite player. Watch how he earned the title of #GameChanger in the NBA.https://t.co/mqvbHvjTu8 — Degree Men (@DegreeMen) January 23, 2015

Wall responded claiming Curry’s “got nothing me,” before challenging him on the court with a pair of YouTube spots:

DEGREE made it happen…

.@JohnWall @StephenCurry30 We’ll get you a court at @NBA All-Star to battle this out. Let's call it The Battle of the Game Changers! — Degree Men (@DegreeMen) January 26, 2015

And Curry accepted with his own YouTube short:

The contest has been compared to a game of H-O-R-S-E, but we’ll have to wait and see. Stay tuned because we’ll be in attendance that Saturday.

(videos via King Tide & Stephen Curry)

Who wins the “Game Changer” Challenge: Wall or Curry?

