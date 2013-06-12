Stephen Curry Clowned LeBron James on Twitter Last Night During Game 3

06.12.13 5 years ago

So Stephen Curry was in charge of the SportsCenter Twitter feed last night during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. That feed boasts more than 5 million followers – that’s a lot of pressure for one guy to be entertaining for the course of more than two hours, right?

Steph took what we assume to be a lighthearted shot at LeBron James at halftime of the game after James stuggled mightily in first two quarters, coming up with just four points. Here’s the Vine video that Curry made for the SportsCenter account:

