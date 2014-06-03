Steven Adams On Living In OKC: “It’s Really Weird”

#Oklahoma City Thunder
06.03.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Steven Adams just finished his rookie season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. In his first season, Adams established himself as a physical presence on the court, demonstrating the ability to get under the skin of everyone he faces on the court. He’s had people who’ve wanted to fight him, and people who actually did punch him. Despite being a pest on the basketball floor, he is also a very engaging personality off the court, which he showed in his exit interview on Monday.

Via Anthony Slater of The Oklahoman, Adams talked about the perks of traveling with an NBA team as a pleasant surprise in his rookie season:

What surprised me? Probably the biggest thing is the private planes. Wow, that thing’s amazing. Got all the food on there, a bunch of drinks. I don’t know, It’s just amazing, never seen nothing like it. Tables, tables on planes, that’s amazing. That was probably the biggest ‘whoa’ for me, like ‘I made it’. This big private jet, you’re like ‘whoa.’

Adams was also candid about the drawbacks of living in Oklahoma City:

It’s real weird. The people are amazing, don’t get me wrong. People are amazing, really, really nice people. Awesome fans. Really committed, awesome place. But the weather here is ridiculous. The winter is like, I was sliding around everywhere, it’s really cold. Like thunderstorms, it’s so hot. I was like, ‘Oh, man’. I don’t want to say it sucks, but it’s borderline.

But the best part of the interview was when he recounted his first clash with Kendrick Perkins in practice:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Maybe the case for not using the amnesty provision on Perkins is so we can get another couple years worth of Adams versus Perkins practice stories.

