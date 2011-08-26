The 10 Best Basketball Video Game Intros Ever

Surfing YouTube the other day, I came upon a few memorable video game spots and figured I needed to put a list together of the best video game intro movies of all-time. While it isn’t totally complete (not every one can be found on YouTube), and many of the greatest basketball games ever don’t even have intros, I still was able to find most of what I was looking for.

Alas, there wasn’t anything from Kobe Bryant Courtside 2 (also couldn’t find a decent recorded intro for NBA Showtime: NBA On NBC), but at least searching for that game’s theme did remind me of the classic arcade mode they had. Anyways, here are the 10 greatest video game introductions ever.

10. NBA Live 2005

Ahh, the notorious year when Live decided to level the playing field with 2K, and also released their game for $19.99. How many of y’all copped both on release day for a total of $40? I know I did…there was that new dunk contest thing I had to try out. Video intro wasn’t bad either, showing that one between-the-legs spin move that was literally impossible to stop (you can see Kobe pull it off). I used to button mash and do that move three times in a row from the arc to the rim for a layup all the time.



