The 10 Best Basketball Video Game Intros Ever

Surfing YouTube the other day, I came upon a few memorable video game spots and figured I needed to put a list together of the best video game intro movies of all-time. While it isn’t totally complete (not every one can be found on YouTube), and many of the greatest basketball games ever don’t even have intros, I still was able to find most of what I was looking for.
Alas, there wasn’t anything from Kobe Bryant Courtside 2 (also couldn’t find a decent recorded intro for NBA Showtime: NBA On NBC), but at least searching for that game’s theme did remind me of the classic arcade mode they had. Anyways, here are the 10 greatest video game introductions ever.
10. NBA Live 2005
Ahh, the notorious year when Live decided to level the playing field with 2K, and also released their game for $19.99. How many of y’all copped both on release day for a total of $40? I know I did…there was that new dunk contest thing I had to try out. Video intro wasn’t bad either, showing that one between-the-legs spin move that was literally impossible to stop (you can see Kobe pull it off). I used to button mash and do that move three times in a row from the arc to the rim for a layup all the time.
9. NBA Inside Drive 2002
Is this not the most 2001-02 intro ever? I can’t decide if that’s a good or a bad thing. Too bad the game sucked.
THE ONE WITH MONTELL JORDAN SUCKED. how did it make THE LIST? that intro wasn’t exciting. not even something i’d watch again. what the hell was that?
it’s crazy how uncreative intros are nowadays.
also in nba 2k4 it’s funny how leebron on had like 3 seconds of shine. lol shows how much the game has changed.
also, i think dime took down this article just to put it back up with a 3rd page link. smh. they want more dime traffic flow. trifling
by the way, i wonder what vince carter’s highest rating in any game was. did he ever break a 95 overall you think?
great article.
oooooh man, some of these take my back. Loved that 2k3 intro, IMO deserved a top 5 spot, EASILY.
nba courtside? n64? first basketball game i’ve ever owned(some years after its release too, it was still 15 much!) lol, good times.
I agree with B-Newz
That Montell Jordan one had to be one of the whackest intros of all time. I seriously have no idea how that made the list.
Man I had 97 for the supernintendo and I didn’t get any of those intros, sucks.
LMAO chicagorilla took it to “whackest intros of ALL TIME” and i concur
i agree with number1 i used to play live 97 , and watch the intro everytime. and it is kinda funny they show that denver nuggest dunk like 4 times, was that Tom hammonds?
I remember making a mashup video of NBA Live 2000 with 50 Cent’s “Patiently Waiting” using my playstation and a VCR and it turned out pretty good
I really enjoyed this. NBA Street was such a fantastic game in its day, super-addictive and very easy to play. I’m sure I’m really dating myself with this, but two of my favorites all-time were Double Dribble (NES) and NCAA Basketball (Super NES), neither of which had an intro, probably since they didn’t yet have technology good enough to make any semblance of a cool intro.
U must be a Lil B fan cause Loso one of the nicest cats out there…. And we wonder why they say hip hop is dead… but i guess Yall Really dont hear me tho! HUH!
Oh wow, seeing that NBA Live 98 intro again made me feel about 65 years old. My Vancouver Grizzlies franchise with Mitch Richmond as MVP… I wish I could go back… or at least wish the Grizzlies would come back.
Seeing this list really puts into perspective how badly 2K has molly whopped NBA Live. Was there even a good NBA Live game between 2000-2010? I can’t remember one and I bought them all besides 2010 (I didn’t buy a B-Ball that year because I hated 2K9 and didn’t want to buy Live 10).
The NBA Street games were awful, cringe inducing.
so which game did you play? u trashed live, 2k, street. dam
live used to be the shit 2k had the crown since the dreamcast days
NBA Live 2000 was the best one imo. That showed a ton of love to Funk music in Oakland.
2k11’s intro with Jordan is sick though when he enters the playoff game against Lakers.
No, no… I just trashed 2K9. Every other 2K has been brilliant.
Live was great from 95-98.
Street was always terrible.
nba street vol 2 was my game!. golden gamebreaker with the jordans lol
“What do you think? Am I missing any?”
just the best one : /
2k11’s intro where u find urself in the action of the 91 nba finals
not only classic… revolutionary and legendary
lol NBA live 2000… memories baby.. dirk was my guy back then when he was still a SF..
It’s gotta say a lot for NBA Live 2000 that over 11 years later, I still instinctively remember some of the words from Rahzel’s part in the intro song. Crazy…
NBA LIVE 2K5: MC LYTE! I still know every word to that intro.
wow NBA Live 2005 is the reason why I love basketball so much. although the gameplay kinda sucked, you can’t get enough of this game. Kept on playing it till I got a PS3