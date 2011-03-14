The Celtics Humiliate the Bucks; Kevin Love’s Streak Crashes to a Halt

#NCAA Tournament #Oklahoma City Thunder #Philadelphia 76ers #Golden State Warriors #Russell Westbrook #Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
03.14.11 7 years ago 38 Comments

Whether it’s accurate or not, you often hear Kevin Garnett being referred to as a bully. Well, last night the Boston Celtics did what bullies do â€“ they humiliated a weaker, defenseless opponent. The Milwaukee Bucks experienced the equivalent of having their lunch money taken and then stuffed in a locker as Boston held them to just 56 points â€“ a record low for the shot clock era (Boston scored 87). It was an absolute defensive clinic by the Celtics who just imposed their will on the Bucks. “That’s about as humiliating a defeat as you’ll ever see,” a disgusted Scott Skiles said after the game. “They got us on our heels and took our competitive fight away from us. We pretty much just gave into it.” … How bad was it for the Bucks? Earl Barron (10 points) was the only Milwaukee player who finished in double figures. John Salmons, who seems to exist only to put the ball in the hoop, failed to record a single point … It’s interesting to see how different teams react and build off of previous games. For both squads, their last game was against the Sixers. Philly beat Boston in a hard-fought game where the Celtics let an inferior opponent get the shots they wanted. Boston responded by killing their next opponent by squeezing the life out of them with their defense. The Bucks blasted the Sixers on Saturday night for one of their biggest wins of the season, then failed to show up at all against a premier opponent in a game where they had a chance to show the league they might be a team worth paying attention to. Pretty much tells you all you need to know about both teams … The next NBA team to not show up on Sunday was Cleveland. They let Oklahoma City kick their asses up and down the court, even though the Thunder seemed to be going at half-speed for half the game. Russell Westbrook went berserker out of nowhere in the third quarter, repeatedly going right down the lane for five consecutive uncontested dunks and layups. Russ scored 14 of his 20 points in the period and blew the game wide open (OKC won by 20). Like Scott Skiles, Byron Scott was also disgusted with his team. “I’m really starting to question what type of heart we have as a basketball team,” Scott said after the game. Then when talking about Westbrook, Scott said, “He’s a great player, but it gets to a point as a team where enough is enough and somebody has to knock him on his [rear end]. It’s as simple as that, and that’s where the heart part comes in. Or are you just going to keep backing down and taking it?” … Kevin Love‘s incredible double-double streak came to an end at 53 games last night in Golden State. The Warriors were hell-bent on keeping Love from pushing the streak to 54. Read More: How did Golden State solve K-Love? Steve Nash’s bizarre injury and a Knicks’ mess at MSG…

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament#Oklahoma City Thunder#Philadelphia 76ers#Golden State Warriors#Russell Westbrook#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSByron ScottCHAUNCEY BILLUPSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDAVID LEEEarl BarronGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSJohn SalmonsKEVIN LOVEMILWAUKEE BUCKSNCAA TournamentOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPHILADELPHIA 76ERSRUSSELL WESTBROOKScott SkilesSmackSTEVE NASHToney DouglasWalt "Clyde" Frazier

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP