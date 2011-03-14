The Celtics Humiliate the Bucks; Kevin Love’s Streak Crashes to a Halt

Whether it’s accurate or not, you often hear Kevin Garnett being referred to as a bully. Well, last night the Boston Celtics did what bullies do â€“ they humiliated a weaker, defenseless opponent. The Milwaukee Bucks experienced the equivalent of having their lunch money taken and then stuffed in a locker as Boston held them to just 56 points â€“ a record low for the shot clock era (Boston scored 87). It was an absolute defensive clinic by the Celtics who just imposed their will on the Bucks. “That’s about as humiliating a defeat as you’ll ever see,” a disgusted Scott Skiles said after the game. “They got us on our heels and took our competitive fight away from us. We pretty much just gave into it.” … How bad was it for the Bucks? Earl Barron (10 points) was the only Milwaukee player who finished in double figures. John Salmons, who seems to exist only to put the ball in the hoop, failed to record a single point … It’s interesting to see how different teams react and build off of previous games. For both squads, their last game was against the Sixers. Philly beat Boston in a hard-fought game where the Celtics let an inferior opponent get the shots they wanted. Boston responded by killing their next opponent by squeezing the life out of them with their defense. The Bucks blasted the Sixers on Saturday night for one of their biggest wins of the season, then failed to show up at all against a premier opponent in a game where they had a chance to show the league they might be a team worth paying attention to. Pretty much tells you all you need to know about both teams … The next NBA team to not show up on Sunday was Cleveland. They let Oklahoma City kick their asses up and down the court, even though the Thunder seemed to be going at half-speed for half the game. Russell Westbrook went berserker out of nowhere in the third quarter, repeatedly going right down the lane for five consecutive uncontested dunks and layups. Russ scored 14 of his 20 points in the period and blew the game wide open (OKC won by 20). Like Scott Skiles, Byron Scott was also disgusted with his team. “I’m really starting to question what type of heart we have as a basketball team,” Scott said after the game. Then when talking about Westbrook, Scott said, “He’s a great player, but it gets to a point as a team where enough is enough and somebody has to knock him on his [rear end]. It’s as simple as that, and that’s where the heart part comes in. Or are you just going to keep backing down and taking it?” … Kevin Love‘s incredible double-double streak came to an end at 53 games last night in Golden State. The Warriors were hell-bent on keeping Love from pushing the streak to 54. Read More: How did Golden State solve K-Love? Steve Nash’s bizarre injury and a Knicks’ mess at MSG…
The Celtics Humiliate the Bucks; Kevin Love’s Streak Crashes to a Halt
Sweet! Early Smack
first, bullz going all the way, you heard it from me first
whoever out there thinks the heat are not a threat to cause fruccus in the east or make it to the nba finals or even hold up a championship in their first season need to study history. never doubt what can happen in a basketball game.
lebron james is a mismatch walking.
if the face the celtics, pierce has always said james caused him the most physical damage. it doesnt help that PP is a yr older.
heat in 5
Oh c’mon don’t put this one on Billups or Douglas bricking their shots. The Knicks lost because they don’t guard anyone.
Their defense makes role players like Hansbrough look like All Stars. That’s why no one is scared of the Knicks. They better forget Chris Paul in 2012 and go after a defensive anchor next to Amare.
and the bullas are not going to win a championship[ UNLESS they get a aquality SG. and oh waddaknow they cant get one of those til the offseason meaning they aint winning this season. sorry bulls hopefulls. but rose is not good enuff to carry his team to a championship.
if rose strugggles his team will struggle. its sad but true.
no way he and the bulls make it to the finals. they wont make it to the finals. I REPEAT , THEY WONT MAKE IT TO THE FINALS. rose is being overblown like some god. STOP IT . give him the mvp trophy but when it matter, highlights dont win series, overwhelming frontcourt play and teamwork do and oh, the lakers seem to hav that. they have the best front court on the L. no 1 else will take the crown.
lakers will 3peat. the end. and when they do, people will forget about rose and hos meaningless mvp award that he’ll probly win cuz everyone hopped on his meat early and never let go.
final four will be thinder lakers and heat celtics.
see yall in june. snitches
Nice! sick of all this Love love.
The Warriors? Really? kind of shows you teams could have shut down Love if they really cared about the timberwolves.
Last season’s David Lee = This season’s Kevin Love
Now that Love’s streak is over, let the HATE begin!
Funny to see cats say ‘Bulls all the way, you heard it here FIRST’. HAHAHAHAH. First? When even the mainstream media are riding their success? I mean, you say that kind of stuff when no one’s paying attention to your team, right?
And seeing the Knicks get trashed by a subpar team = NOT a surprise.
Seeing Denver cruise after losing Melo proves a point. However talented a supposedly superstar is, when he’s a bitchass who won’t sacrifice for your team and you don’t have a Popovich kind of coach to put sense into his fucking head, you let him go.
Denver waited for the best deal to come along, and did the right thing.
The Heat ain’t winning shit UNLESS they get a quality PG, a quality center and a quality bench. Sorry hopeless Heat hopefuls. Get over it. Time to end the delusion. 2nd round at best.
Hey, man. With Amare and Melo, the Knicks are the most versatile team out there!!!
– They can beat the best teams and lose to the worst teams, anytime, anywhere. Easy. Now that’s versatility.
All Timberwolves games are meaningless.
@bieber
“whoever out there thinks the heat are not a threat to cause fruccus in the east or make it to the nba finals or even hold up a championship in their first season need to study history.”
Dude, you need to stay in school. What are you trying to say here?
“and the bulls are not going to win a championship[ UNLESS they get a aquality SG.”
Ok, that’s all they need. Don’t the Heat need a quality pg, center and some reserve help? In other words, the Heat are missing more pieces than the Bulls. and here’s something the Bulls have that the Heat don’t… chemistry. The Heat may have better individual talent, but as Denver is proving, CHEMISTRY is what wins games not necessarily talent. The Bulls may not win a championship this year or even in the next few years, but neither will the Heat. The difference between the Bulls and Heat is half the basketball world was expected them to dominate this year, but they’re still trying to working out chemistry issues. If only they played non-playoff teams, they’d win 70+ games like some people expected them to. Unfortunately for them, they have to play good teams with complimentary pieces that fit and established chemistry.
To all you fearless forecasters above…
Sixteen teams will have a chance to win the title; probability is another thing.
99′ Knicks made it happen from the 8th seed, so anything is possible
Unworhty Statlines #Greatidea.
Pretty sad for Steve Nash. While married and he could “jump on the bed” whenever. Now divorced and he can’t do anything at all.
@JAY while you made some very valid points I’m sorry you had to waste it responding to dude because absolutely no one with Beiber in their name should be taken seriously.
Another great idea, we will ignore Beiber Newz’s “Analysis” of the NBA. Beware of name changes.
Since there isn’t much to debate today, which team has the most demoralizing human victory cegar?
We’re suppose to take a guy with the name Beiber news seriously?
If the Celtics are at full strength, it’s there’s to lose.
Only team 2-3 team at each position.
1. THE BULLS ARE NOT WINNING A CHAMPIONSHIP
2. THE KNICKS GOT THE SHORT END OF THE STICK ON THE MELO TRADE
3. KEMBA WALKER IS THE TRUTH
4. JUSTIN BEIBER IS NOT, BUT HIS GIRLFRIEND IS HOT AS S**T
@F and F
I hope you mean besides Scalabrine?
I’ve wondered who would win in a game of 1 on 1 between Scalabrine and Brian Cardinal.
My vote goes to Hamed Hammadi – Grizzlies. The most notable thing he’s done this year was get into a domestic dispute his girlfriend. She has one of the longest last names you will ever see. Anyway, when he comes into the game, they pretty much gave you a 7 foot middle finger.
LOL @ jdizzle.
Great point. Duly noted.
@15,
what exactly did the 99 knicks do? i’m pretty sure they didn’t win the nba championship…
and yes, all 16 teams in the playoffs have a chance to win the title, but please don’t tell me that you believe with the different levels of talent, placement of the seeds, and home court advantage, that the playoffs is as even as a coin toss… there’s a reason why the spurs leads the league in wins while the cavs are horrific… teams are not playing on even fields…
And saying that 16 teams has the chance to win it all is STRICTLY looking at probability.
That’s probability at it’s vaguest terms.
Technically, it IS a fact, but still, shit.
That’s like saying the Cavs can still make the playoffs: They’re technically not out yet, but try telling that to anybody without them laughing their heads off.
except the heat have two hall of famers and the bulls hav a pg who does all their scoring lol sad
and i DONT THINK THE HAET WILL WIN. if u freaktards payd attention in school u wuld hav read that i said THREAT!
THE LAKERS WILL WIN THE TITLE U DUMB SNAKES
Worst Victory Cigar = Solomon Alabi (Toronto Laughters)
QQ – it’s nothing like saying a team can make the playoffs when there is no chance they will.
Those 16 teams are already in the playoffs, everything starts over and it comes down to matchups and adjustments.
Ehhh, the playoffs come down to who is healthy. Had KG not been hurt, then Celtics would have been 2x champs. Had Bynum not gotten hurt, maybe things change. Had Perkins not been hurt… If Denver was healthy… If Yao drank more milk… If Greg Oden was breast fed… If the Spurs could have stayed healthy they might had a Bulls-like string of rings.
Yea, matchups play a huge part because if the Heat face NY I think NY sneaks into the second round. If the Heat draw Philly that series goes to 5 at the most.
Did that dude just say a 16yr old girl is hot???
@QQ Speaking of the Cavs how are they not yet officially eliminated from playoff contention but the Kings and T’Wolves are? I mean I know its the Eastern Conference but come on. Am I the only one that finds that kinda strange?
@30,
health or no health, the highest seed to ever win the chip was a 6th seed… health or no health, no 8th seed has advanced to the finals since the new format change… so no, while theorhetically the bubble teams have a chance of winning it all, i’m betting my money against them.
@Hakasan – I’m not betting on a team lower than the 4th seed to win. The only lower seeds I see advancing out of the first are NY and Portland. But then their next opponents are too tough. The NBA is more like the NCAA-Women in terms of haves and have-nots.
hmm like i said, the heat r a threat. straight murking the spurs
and im speaking to the idiots who say they cant win in their 1st season 2getha
but like i said, they r a threat. kobe is gettin 6 in 6 (6th ring in 6th month of yr (june))
but it wuld b funny to see them lose the lead n the game. i kinda wanna c it get back to that situation.