The Court Grip Difference Maker of the Week: Russell Westbrook Hits Kirk Hinrich With the Double Crossover

Each week Court Grip will bring you a prime basketball highlight made possible by having an edge – in skills, performance and technology. This week features a clip from last night’s Thunder/Bulls game where Russell Westbrook hits Kirk Hinrich with a crossover combo that opens up the baseline for two points:

For more info on Mission Court Grip GO HERE.

