The Court Grip Difference Maker of the Week: Russell Westbrook Hits Kirk Hinrich With the Double Crossover

#Russell Westbrook
11.09.12 6 years ago

Each week Court Grip will bring you a prime basketball highlight made possible by having an edge – in skills, performance and technology. This week features a clip from last night’s Thunder/Bulls game where Russell Westbrook hits Kirk Hinrich with a crossover combo that opens up the baseline for two points:

For more info on Mission Court Grip GO HERE.

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russell Westbrook
TAGScrossoversKirk HinrichMission Court GripRUSSELL WESTBROOKThe Court Grip Difference Maker of the Week

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP