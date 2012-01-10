The Knicks Survive; Philly Is The Best Team No One Is Talking About

The Knicks haven’t exactly been outclassing people, but a win is a win even if it took them all of 48 minutes to get one over the Bobcats. Carmelo Anthony (6-for-18, 22 points) struggled for most of the night, but when it counted he hit the buckets and free throws, and gobbled up enough boards to send New York home with a much-needed four-point win. Charlotte had their chances. Down one in the final 20 seconds, D.J. White missed a crazy jumper off the bounce (who drew that one up?). Then, D.J. Augustin (12 points, eight boards) hit a wild three on the following possession to make it a one-point game. After two ‘Melo free throws, Augustin got another wide-open wing three and just tried to aim it a little too much … Tyson Chandler (20 points, 13 rebounds) and Amar’e Stoudemire (25 points, 12 rebounds, but you could tell he said “Screw it, I’m getting my numbers” last night. Dude was 7-for-25 from the field.) put up big numbers next to Anthony. We’ve mentioned this before, but is this the best frontcourt in the league? … Who caught the back-to-back sequence in the middle of the third quarter when the Knicks threw down two straight rim wreckers? First, Iman Shumpert (16 points) stole a pass and ripped one on the break in front of Diaw. Of course, dunking on the Frenchman isn’t all that special. But when you combined it with the next possession – a lob from ‘Melo to Chandler that was so nice, Chandler probably had dreams of CP – it all brought the Garden to their feet. Is there any other fanbase in the game that would serenade their team with chants for a rookie bench player? We mean, Shumpert’s a nice player and is already making some noise as a freshman, but c’mon New York. Wasn’t it just last year that Landry Fields was going to be the next man of the hour in New York? We guess they’ve moved on already … We have to give Florida Evans…we mean Paul Silas some credit this year. Charlotte is only 2-7 but when you’re relying on Fat Magic (Boris Diaw), who had 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and D.J. Augustin (who’s been balling this year) on a team that gets so disrespected the Knicks PA announcer actually introduced them as the Charlotte Hornets last night, what do you expect? They’ve at least been competitive … The other New York-area team, the Nets, put up a fight against Atlanta, but couldn’t quite overcome a late 12-point deficit because every one of the Hawks’ starters put in work. Josh Smith had his best game of the season with 26 points on 14 shots and Jeff Teague added 20 of his own. Joe Johnson emerged from underneath his giant pile of money to score 22 points and hit four game-clinching free throws in the final seconds (Don’t underestimate how huge that was for Atlanta. They’re not exactly known for making clutch free throws.). It’s amazing Atlanta is where they are right now (7-3) considering JJ has been terrible this whole year. He was bad last season. But now? How does 16/3/3 on 39 percent shooting sound? … For New Jersey fans, take solace in having MarShon Brooks (19 points, 10 rebounds). But Deron Williams (15 points, 14 assists) is stuck in one of those instances that always suck for the fans: one of the best players in the world stashed on a terrible team in the middle of his prime. He’ll never get this year back … Keep reading to hear about the best team no one is talking about …
Damn ny has an absolutely horrible defense. I’m not sure why they even bother to run down the court, just send Tyson down there to get the ball and wait to jack a shot. Melo and Amare just don’t give a fuck, they get the ball and it’s going up. They don’t even think about any other options. How DJ got THAT open on a game tying shot…wow.
I’m liking the Bulls right now, but I just don’t understand why they have to let Joakim touch the ball each trip down. The guy should NOT touch the ball on any offensive possession, except when he gets a rebound. It just burns 5-6 seconds on the shot clock, while he looks around confused and intimidated, then he passes the ball back to person who passed to him (or Rose). Noah has to be one of the weakest “centers” in the nba, Jerebko and Prince (all 150lbs of him) backed him in like I would back a 3 year old in.
Glad Amir Johnson is starting to come into his own. He seems like a good guy, hope he can continue to put it together. Not sure how Toronto’s non-existent defense managed to tame the Rubio-Love combo…Jose must have taken Rubio to some of the amazing authentic European restaurant downtown Toronto.
control NOT criticizing the knicks is like the raptors one day winning a championship in his lifetime. don’t hold your breath.
knicks win, that’s the important part. what have the raptors done? they will never land a big free agent. they can’t even keep their own players.
pathetic.
knicks could lose more games than the raptors and still have a better chance at a championship. sad ass franchise.
one thing is for sure. CONTRACTION and knicks will never be in the same sentence. CAN’T SAY THE SAME ABOUT that sorry ass excuse for a franchise in toronto.
i mean, really people, THEIR MASCOT IS EXTINCT!!!!
you already know why he criticizes the big cities, dude is crying himself to sleep in his vince carter jersey. LMAO.
man, can you dime people get of the knicks’ jock? so many text about team that basically sucks and has two overrated players. i feel sorry for chandler but at least he got his money. as long as they have mike no D as coach, PF who has no idea what word defense means and has no desire to rebound and their best player is backpeddaling lil bitch, they will go nowhere.
i dont wanna talk about the knicks yoda…just asking about your last line specifically: by go nowhere, you mean what? if it’s championship, then there will be 29 other teams who “go no where” if u mean deep playoff run, that means about 26 teams “go nowhere” if you mean develop a bonafide championship contender, i think you may wanna rephrase “go nowhere”. but your opinion. we;ll see where they at in two years. no knick fan is saying they have all the pieces this season any way. but we are saying they a good team. if by “go no nowhere” u mean they awful…i dunno if i can side wit u on that. even if i was a knick hater. i just want clarification on the “go nowhere” term. that’s it, please keep it short n sweet. i’d appreciate it.
Actually little buddy, you SHOULD hold your breath, and probably do while you jerk off you asphyxiation fetish motherfucker.
Oh noes!!!
“i officially hate you three and will step outside my box and show you 0 respect…u hav pushed my last nerve. i resisted for far too long. this should be fun.”
Hahaha. Sounds almost like one of those nerdy little fucks who try and try and try to get the attention of a popular girl at school, but don’t have the balls to actually say anything, and start hating the world because of it. What you going to do, write 50 pointless and hard to understand posts on dimemag.com or something? Wait, that is what you are doing every day now!
I could just tear up your post, pointing out that I pretty much WILL hate on ny all day, every day, so it’s not really a big surprise. I could point out that Toronto is top 10 profitable franchises and last I remember, at least top 15 attendance, so chances of the team going anywhere is pretty slim. It is pointless to point that stuff out though, because facts and figures is that “booklearn’ shit” and you ain’t having none of that. I could also point out that their mascot ISN’T extinct, because I’ve been to Raptor games and seen him first hand. DINOSAURS are extinct, but the mascot isn’t a real fucking dinosaur, just a comical and fictional portrayal of him, even fucking kids understand that…
Well, here we go, time for Mr. Nerd Rage to go on another 60-80 comment rant about how he’s being repressed by people who comment on this site, because he predicted something no one cared about or something. Fucking idiot doesn’t seem to realize that the only thing repressing him is his own sheer stupidity.
hahahaha TORONTO IS ROBBING THE FANS BLIND!!
no championship aspirations ever, and that team will never have any.
they only play to sell however many tickets they can!!
i would hate to be associated with a team like that. 10 years, even 20 years from now, no big time player will EVER want to play for that team. sad , hot, GARBAGE.
i will never buy a ticket to a raptors game, what r they playing for? money? to sell old school vince carter jerseys? no kid in the hood wearing bargnani on they back!! hahaha sad excuse for a big man.
i bet i can make a top 100 list of guards with more total rebounds than that shooting guard trapped in a center body.
CONTRACTION !!!!!!!!!!!
with your extinct mascot. SO FUCKING disgraceful. the dinosaurs got the early memo a team would be made in their honor in toronto and they killed themselves!!! FUCKING PATHETIC.
Lol
This guy goes off on all things atlanta
[m.worldstarhiphop.com]
Couldnt find any basketball to watch till right now. Old school USC vs UCLA. earl watson, scalerbrine, and gadzuric.
@ beiber newz
by going nowhere i mean they can’t be taken serious as team that can take it all. not now, not in two years. i’m not knicks haters. after lakers, knicks were one of my favorite teams (especially those teams from 90’s) because they played hard and they played defense. it sucks that team that always played strong D has players like melo and amar’e who are supposed to be best players on that team. i wonder what mason or oak has to say about those two.
my rant above is not as much as about knicks per se but is about dime writers who can’t get of the knicks jock. i understand being homer but please, take it easy.
Coaching wise, I’m wondering what in the world they got Mike Woodson for, isn’t he there to preach defense while D’antoni draws up his crazy offenses?
I’m liking this kid Shumpert more and more, to the point where I want Baron Davis to sit a few more weeks and let him grow into the PG role.
I find it hilarious when people talk about contraction and mention the Raptors. Contraction would be done purely for business reasons and would actually benefit the raptors. I mean they are as someone mentioned top 10 in profit and one of ther most valuable according to forbes. They play in a big-ish market and if a player is marketed well ala Vince Carter, that’s a whole country to market to.
Contraction would actually limit the number of spots available and the talent on thr roster would shoot up, then perhaps that championship might not be so far.
On a more realistic note, they haven’t actually been that bad. In fact I was hoping for worse, that higher draft pick would be incredible. Oh well, guess I’m just a raps fan used to losing. Casey is really doing a decent job of shoring up a bad defence. I was skepical at first but I’m impressed so far.
The wolves are increasingly becoming one of my fav teams, there like an “old school” team, a pure pg and a big man who plays big (yes he does shoot 3s too). Add to that everyone else (yes includingf darko) looking like a decent team in the future.
Just a couple things….
1st, the Raptors are playing better ball than the Knicks. Yes, I said it… that doesn’t mean I like it, but IMO it’s true. The Knicks have the better record because they have better talent, but they are playing ugly-ass basketball so far. The Raptors are playing good, sound team ball. The ball is always moving on offense, and they are digging in on defence. It’s refreshing to watch, but they need those lottery balls. I’m waiting for Calderon to stub his toe in the middle of the night on his way to the fridge for a midnight snack. (Do NBA players actually do that, like regular people? or do they just BBM their personal chefs and have a sandwich or salad delivered to them in bed?)
2nd, Bargnani is playing his ass off on both ends of the floor. The difference? He’s playing the PF-spot fulltime now. He’s going to be a problem. It’s too bad he’s not listed as a Center this year, because he would have made the all-star team easily. Yup… easily.
Beiber is a Knicks fan?? since when?? And really, everyone knows the Knicks aren’t a good team. When you’re two best players are Forwards who haven’t ever seen a shot they don’t like then you NEED some guards who can get them the ball in good spots. Not a fucktard like Tony Douglas, or an old man like Mike Bibby. Thats why real knicks fans (i.e. not beiber) are loving Shumps right now, he aint great and he still isn’t the point guard the team needs but the kid plays hard and isn’t Tony Douglas and those are the two most important things.
You havn’t got the best frontline in the league when 1/3 of the frontline is getting beat off the dribble and shot over by Boris Diaw. No way.
JAY I agree. Raptors are currently better then NY. Bargnani is playing is ass of, not settling for Js and getting points in the paint. What a differens a coach makes.
How about Jerry Sloan in NY?
Jerry Sloan would have a shit fit at the idea of coaching that team!
I mean really…lets go out and build a team of money grabbing, championship team leaving, “i’m the man” ball hogging ego maniacs and at the helm lets put a coach who struggles to understand why his team cant get away with playing 48 minutes of offense and expect that your going to have success…
is there a way to block seeing people’s posts? Some people make educated or at least informed comments, while others choose to show their ignorance.
@nyk you speak truth man. Woody was a defensive genius in the ATL and the Knicks are big enough to use his man-switch defense… if only they’d buy in. Shumpert has got to become a leader on that side of the court, I think it’s the only way.
Man I wish the Pistons would pound the ball into Greg Monroe, the guy is ultra talented. 14 10 and 6 asts on 9 shots?
Tayshaun Prince actually looks away when hes calling for it in the post.
The Knicks are winning mostly on talent right now. Melo and Amare shot 13/43 today. Actually, Melo’s play this year hasn’t dropped off a lot from last year, but he needs to take less 3-pointers and post up more. The problem is, nobody is around to set him up in the post. And Amare needs to stop taking those weak running shots from the post. His offense is so predictable right now. Knicks need movement on offense. They can’t wait for BD to come back and save them. Besides, even if he does come back, he’ll probably be fat and out of shape by that time. At least Chandler is producing offensively. If those 3 big guys can learn to coexist, especially in the paint, and if Shumpert develops into a nice playmaker for them, the Knicks will start racking up wins.
I was watching highlights from the games today and DRose reminds me of MJ in terms of how graceful they are once they take off and contort their bodies mid-air. Really amazing stuff. I also saw clips of Hawes playing solid defense. Will wonders never cease in Philly?? Those guys are like the defensive version of the Nuggets.
And yes the Raps are playing solid ball right now. They still need a reliable second option on offense though. Calderon looks like he’s back in prime form. Is it a contract year?
@control,
While last years Raptors and many previous versions had absolutely no defense, this year’s team is 2nd in opponent field goal percentage allowing only 0.394. They are also 9th in PPG allowed. Here’s the problem though, they’re only averaging 88.56 ppg.
Finally left Africa, back to North America. Happened to catch the Raps game n yeah, they on the cusp. As a little bit of a Raps fan, I’m torn. With the draft class showin out this summer, this might not be the year to make a huge jump in the standings. And they get Valenciunas next season. Lotta young teams gonna be makin big jumps next season as the old boys….keeps on gettin old.
Props t Amir Johnson tho. He put in much work on K-Love and worked both ends. James Johnson tryin to play himself onto the all d team this year. Dude is serious. Gonna average 2 teals and 2 blocks this season.
@ troline – Demar Derozan will be that second option once he gets his fg% back up to the mid to high 40s.
If Jerry Sloan’s even thinkin bout gettin back, there’s about 15 coaches that just woke up in a cold sweat.
@ Dime Smack writer:
” one of the best players in the world stashed on a terrible team in the middle of his prime. He’ll never get this year back …”
That’s life. DWill coulda shut his mouth and kept winnin in Utah, then makin moves as the Spurs, Lakers, Mavs got old. If Mitch Richmond could play with that sorry Kings squad for his prime(26-32), then DWill can put in a couple seasons in Jersey.
This HAS to be the most Raptors posts I’ve ever seen! They still suck but NY is just a mess. You’d think Chandler would help out some on D but he’s caught up in the O first mentality. Like I’ve said NY should have tried to get DWill instead of Melo, that just didn’t mesh well with having Amare, remember when Amare was in the MVP talk last year carrying that NY squad?
Went to a Suns/Warriors game over a week ago and they looked old and O was terrible (4 shot clock violations) then a week later against the Blazers they run them out the gym! Nash had bruised ribs so maybe that the answer, but Nash just drives that whole team, they look totally different. Now lets see against the Lakers. Channing Frye vs Bynum, that’s just going to be ugly!
How bad will the Suns be when Nash finally moves on, the rest of that team is marginable at best.
This season is going to be such a waste. I’m constantly seeing teams score 60-70pts in games. OT games that don’t even reach 100pts. I’m all for great defense, but that’s not why the scores are down. It just seems like players are not ready to play. Even the really good teams are very inconsistent.
@Banny
I agree with you. The Pistons really do need to center their offense around Greg Monroe. Kid can ball. Good face up scorer, not too bad with his back to the basket, and he’s a very good passer/playmaker from the high post.
Once more thing:
Anybody else ok with James Harden gettin Russell Westbrook’s all-star spot?
Im ok wit it.
NBAtv fan night and the people voted in the Lakers vs Suns game.
But now it looks like the NBA added the Bulls vs TWolves game too.
I wish there was a way they could’ve added the Portland vs Clippers game. That will easily be the game of the night. Bulls vs T-wolves will be cool to see Rose vs Rubio but even as a Chicago fan, I would rather watch Blake/CP3 vs LMA/Blazers
Still can’t figure out how the Lakers vs Suns game got voted in though. Maybe no one on the East coast votes or something.
@ Chicagorilla
It’s the power of the KobeSystem !
As for the Toronto, yes they’re playing better. The team seems to gel , unlike NYC. First order of business should be fire D’antoni. He’s the wrong coach for that team. I would say “wait til they get a pg” before firing his ass but the end result won’t change!
As expected scoring has taken a significant dive, teams are basically holding training camps the first few weeks of the season.
Ooooohhhhhh, someone at Dime is gonna be in troooooooooouuuuublllllle. When Austin sees you guys said something bad about Joe Johnson, he is going to post a very sternly worded series of stats telling you why Joe Johnson is the best player ever. Next to TMac of course.
NY jumps on everyone’s dick. Awhile back I got on the Lakers fans for going nuts over McRoberts and Troy Murphy being important pieces. Not even Lakers fans can get on a dick to ride as fast and hard as NY fans. They are awful. I can’t hate on Amare for going there. And he really seems, especially last season, to handle it well. He plays the whole media thing perfectly, and he seemed to embrace the city before the city embraced him. Melo followed, and tries to play it up, but he would rather bee seen in matching bubble jackets with Wade and Lebron. They need a leader on that team. A team led by Melo and/or Amare is not going anywhere. Hear that Beib? You can’t hate on Chandler, he just took the money and was up front about it. He wanted a longer deal.
KDizzle – Welcome back, but I don’t know how you got on a plane. It sounds like you were in heaven over there. I thought you were staying for good. A buddy of mine, originally from Tacoma, WA, went to Japan for awhile, and was on his way back when he stopped in Hawaii for a wedding. He never got on a plane back home after that. He came back about 6 weeks later to pack/sell all of his stuff, and went back out to Hawaii. He just trains jiu-jitsu, hikes, dude can’t even swim, and rides around on his bike with he and his gf’s dog.
Beiber posted one of his rap videos on youtube. Bask in the beauty gentlemen. Just let the music take over. Bathe in it.
[www.youtube.com]
Yes, I am ashamed to be white right now. Double shame for being a redhead.
@ K Dizzle
I’ve watched all OKCs games so far and Harden is playing alot better then Westbrook. Westbrook hasnt played at an all-star level this season.
Harden does it all offensively and is a supreme playmaker. At times im caught wondering if Harden is the Thunders best player…. Then Durant wets 3 jumpers and im back to earth lol. But Harden’s passing is what makes him a legit triple threat.
Russell is a freak athlete with an erratic spot up jumper. The way charges are called Russell is having a hard time bulldozing his way to the rim and his lack of jumper makes it hard for him to be effective in pick n rolls (where Harden is All-NBA) because defenses are going under screens.
So to sum up, Harden SHOULD get Russell’s all-star spot.
i’ve always been a knicks a nd lakers fans…i won’t even try to defend that, why would i need to prove myself to some guy i don’t know, look back in history on this site and that’ll show u i’ve stood by both teams since day 1.
i never said bargnani is bad…i said he is basically a 7foot shooting guard.
and this should be interesting…i used ROSE and KOBE in the same sentence and people said i was saying they were the same. instead of reading how specifically i compared the two, they jumped at me for saying they were the same. now, in post 19, some guy just used ROSE and JORDAN(!) in the same sentence. will u guys condemn him? or read his comment thoroughly, and even still, he used the greatest player of all time to compare rose. let’s see how his comment is recieved. the bias-ness will commence.
also, i don’t care how “well” u think the raps are playing, none of u , if hooked up to a lie detector, will admit that u can ever see big time free agents going there to play, nor can u envision their star players staying, and in effect, they will never make a deep playoff run, and never be serious championship contenders. they get a new coach as much as they choose a different breakfast. that franchise is just there to ro fans’ money because they are in a world of their own. they will NEVER be on the knicks’ level. ny shits hot doodoo on them.
I GUARENTEE THIS…derozen is probably the only player, if they had to wear a raps jersey, would feel safe putting on their back..but guess what, HE AINT STAYING THERE HIS WHOLE CAREER. HAAA. i expect demar to leave to like the kings or something and play sf with tyreke in sactown in a few years or something.
@CLAW this is the most raptors post, BECAUSE THEY HAVE THE KNICKS IN THE SAME CONVO!!! the raps can bury themselves. O WAIT .. they did already!!!!!!!!!!!
and @ kdizzle…i hope the motherland has treated u well. hope u got to experience some foreign tities before u came back to the states at least!!!!!!!!!!!
@Big Island — Who said something bad about Joe Johnson? Don’t NOBODY better say nothing bad about Joe Johnson, ’cause that’s when I lose it. That’s when I go OFF! (Please tell me somebody on here knows where I’m getting this from.)
Anyway, JJ was not “bad” last season. He put up 18-4-4 and led his team to the East semis. Who else was that successful in the league? C’mon Dime fam, you know I love all of you, but that’s not cool.
I watched the LSU/Alabama game at a family friend’s house, meaning I had no control over the remote. So most of my night was spent trying to gently impose as much of my will as possible in getting the host to check in on the Georgetown/Cincy game even though it was kind of brutal and nobody else in the room really cared about Big East basketball. Frustrating loss for the Hoyas against a team that should’ve been able to beat.
@Dizzle: “As a little bit of a Raps fan, I’m torn.”
Tell me about bro… they are FINALLY making strides and just had to be during the season before one of the most hyped and one of the deepest draft classes in recent memory. They are one stubbed toe away from being a terrible team. If any one of their starters misses any games, they are in trouble…. and I’ll be smiling.
And you are right about James Johnson. He’s solid, and getting better with every game. Casey is the right coach for that team and both the Johnsons, defensive players to begin with, are making the biggest strides. When Valaciunas plays beside Bargnani, if he’s half of what I’m reading about him, those two will be trouble. Just about every scouting site is calling him the best NBA prospect IN THE WORLD. If that includes this crop of US college kids… he’ll be a problem.
@north… there’s no way to block posts. Sad, I know. We just gotta deal with all that fluff.
@ Big I – Didn’t wanna come back. Got on that plane n downed the gravol so I’d pass out before I changed my mind. Got everything I’d ever need there. They treat you like royalty. The dollar is king. Exchange rate is beautiful. The women are RIDICULOUS! Fresh fruit everyday. Fresh seafood. Glass backboards on the outdoor courts with breakaway rims. 25-35 degrees everyday with no rain.
It’s like livin in southern Cali without the cost of living….or crime. I’m already lookin into future business so I can be there for half the year.
if by fluff u mean any talk about the raptors, i agree 1000% lol!
It might be an American thing but I’ve never seen someone casually describe weather in celcius.
@Big Is
That is the funniest video ive ever seen. The kid named Spud is by far the best rapper alive. He spits that hot shit.
@AB
In Living Color. “Don’t nobody say nothing bad about Ms. Jenkins”
Yea this NBA season is barely about 10 games old and Dime Magazine is already sayin that Joe Johnson has been terrible “this whole year,” “It’s amazing Atlanta is where they are right now (7-3) considering JJ has been terrible this whole year.” Calm down Dime crew, I totally agree with you about JJ (“Joe Johnson emerged from underneath his giant pile of money to score 22 points…”, LOL) but talking about “this whole year” is a bit over the top.
@ Big Island
All this talk of hawaii got me craving a portuguese sausage omelet from Zippys and an apple turnover.
Lakers vs Nash is going to be a great game tonight. Nash always seems to get hyped when playing us. I expect another double double from Bynum and less team turnovers. And i pray someone puts shannon brown on his ass if he trys to dunk on anyone.
Has anyone else noticed Pau dunking the ball hard during breaks in play? Shows me that hes not feeling it out there yet. And with bynum stepping up as the 2nd scoring option, pau really needs to be agressive whenever he gets touches. Even when pau is wide open on the elbow he hesitates before he shoots the jumper. Pisses me off that KG is so good at that shot.
^ or Loco Moco?
^cornball
@ Jay
YuPs loco moco and a large slush float from Rainbows or a mixed plate gravy all over. still 2 hours till lunch, im torturing myself.
@ beibs
Cornball?
So…wait..I am sorry to all the dime fam for being a knicks fan and gettin hyped bout a rookie thas producing at a crucial position…my bad for not booing him (even tho we did boo him on draft nigh)…I dontt get where this stereotype is commin from..cuz landry had a sick first half last yr and if it wasn’t for a certain mr griffin, he wooda been considered in the convo for RoY b4 the melo trade…yea my bad us knicks ffans are cooooooraaaazaaay for cheering for a rookie nd gettin hyped..its not like raps fans are salivating in their nutsacks over a player they have never seen wit a name they can’t pronounce
maaaaaaybe i put the “^” in the wrong spot due to new comments i didn’t know was there due to the page refreshing…maybe i didn’t.
sbucketz
You are a good man, the world needs more knicks fans like you, ones who will take responsibility for cheering for and supporting a city that is so fake and arrogant, while having absolutely no substance. Now, all we need is for Boston fans, Laker fanboys (difference between fanboys and fans fyi) and Joe Johnson supporters (sorry, cheap shot) to come around…
sbuckets , u know it’s sad when they can’t even pronounce their best player’s name…that truly is sad, good point.
@Sbuckets
I think its that Knicks fan over do it and start labeling dudes as all-stars after 10games in. Same shyt happens here with Cubs fans. They over do it whenever they have a good player. I remember someone arguing with my that Kerry Woods would go down as the greatest pitcher ever. Based off one season.
I like Iman Shumpert. He’s from my homestate. Ive been watching his games for a long time now. he’s not really a PG, but more of a play maker. Sorta like Igudola in Philly. Shumpert has game though and I would love to see him become a great/good NBA player.
Knicks ain’t gonna be a unit for another month or two… then we can get on that jump to conclusions mat.
if Rubio wins rookie of the year he would be the third member of the ’09 draft class to win rookie of the year- kinda crazy possibility
heat-clips tom night in lalaland… sportscenter are gonna have to lengthen their highlight clips for that game.
“if Rubio wins rookie of the year he would be the third member of the ’09 draft class to win rookie of the year”-Silky
holy shyt that’s awesome. Never thought about that. Now im rooting for Rubio to win ROTY
Great call by silky. Go Rubio!
HA… so if Rubio wins does that make the 2009 draft class the best ever?
*10 years from now*
“The 2009 draft class is hands down better than any other. That class of rookies didn’t even allow the 2 following classes to win a ROY. They have more ROYs than any other class. That is like a bully not only taking your lunch money, but the lunch money of your younger brother, AND your other younger brother.”