The NBA’s Top 5 Most Disrespectful Dunks Ever

04.05.12 6 years ago
By now, I’m sure you’ve seen the videos. In this era of technology, Twitter and 24/7 highlights, you probably heard about it not long after Pau Gasol felt it. It gives you an idea of how we value excitement in sports. The Clippers lost last night, Kobe Bryant hit a game-clinching shot and Andrew Bynum was going to work, and yet this morning it’s been all about Blake Griffin un-manning Gasol twice. As we wrote in Smack, he murdered him early, resuscitated him and then killed him again. Twice in one game he smashed all over the Spaniard. Kendrick Perkins and Timofey Mozgov breathed a sigh of relief somewhere.

By the time Blake’s career is over, he’ll have some of the best dunks ever. But in honor of his ruthlessness last night, especially on the second dunk, I wanted to highlight the top five most disrespectful dunks in NBA history. To count, they needed to be posters where the defender actually fell down from the force of impact. It happens more often than you might think. Case in point, check these out:

5. Rick Davis To Steve Nash: “OH S#$%!”
Ricky Davis was always a little crazy. But on this one, he gets a pass to act all Ricky Davis-like because what he did to Steve Nash just wasn’t right. I’ve yet to see a camera angle from this play that was stuck on the future MVP, and that’s a travesty. I wonder what Nash was doing this whole time Davis was spewing obscenities.

