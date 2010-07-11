The New King?

Crazy how perception can change so quickly. Even in the aftermath of LeBron‘s 2010 playoff exit, most people would still have considered him no lower than the 2nd-best basketball player in the world. When we did a “Who’s Better?” comparison between LBJ and D-Wade during the season, the heavy majority swung toward LeBron. But now? After LeBron joined the Miami Heat, our latest DimeMag.com poll asked “Who’s the better player?” — and results showed Wade with a 3-to-2 advantage. Looks like LeBron is gonna have to wait until they actually get on the court to get his crown back … In the meantime, we’re starting to get an idea what the Heat roster may look like: Three superstars plus a collection of ring-chasing vets and cheap young’uns. Juwan Howard and Mike Miller are among Miami’s primary targets, Udonis Haslem is looking like he’ll re-sign, and Derek Fisher is reportedly meeting with Pat Riley this weekend. Big Z even said he might wanna go to Miami. (Would the Cleveland fans hate him for that?) … And now the Cavs are all about making moves. They did next to nothing while waiting for LeBron to come back, but now rumors have the Cavs pursuing Al Jefferson in a trade and going after Josh Childress in free agency. If Minnesota is willing to take Cleveland’s trade exceptions instead of players for Big Al, we could see a Cavs big-man rotation of Jefferson, Jamison, Hickson and Varejao. That’s not a bad look with Mo Williams running the point, but who’s gonna fill the wing positions? … One potentially big winner in this LeBron ordeal is Christian Eyenga. He’s the 6-6 kid from the Congo the Cavs drafted a couple years ago and stashed in Europe. Playing the same position as LeBron, we assumed he’d never see the court in Cleveland, but now minutes have opened up. It’s like Peyton Manning‘s backup finally getting some snaps; you just hope he hasn’t forgotten how to play … The Knicks are finalizing their deal with Ray Felton, for a reported two years and $15.8 million. Obviously New York still considers themselves in the running for Tony Parker or Chris Paul, so no need to lock Felton up long-term if he could become a backup or a trade chip sooner than you’d think … The Jazz have already lost one starter (Boozer) and one key bench guy (Korver) in free agency, and now they could lose another starter. Wes Matthews signed a 5-year, $34 million offer sheet from Portland, who if you remember tried to get Paul Millsap last year before Utah matched their offer. Millsap and Gordon Hayward could be good enough replacements for Booz and Korver, but the Jazz don’t really have anybody like Matthews. Maybe they’ll bring Ronnie Brewer back … Not that it has any implications for the post-Bosh Raptors and post-Amar’e Suns, but Toronto destroyed Phoenix in yesterday’s summer-league game, 103-69. Ed Davis had 15 points and 8 boards for the Raps, while DeMar DeRozan scored 16 … Other Vegas stat lines: Rodrigue Beaubois dropped 28 points in Dallas’ loss to Houston; Ty Lawson put up 18 and 7 assists in Denver’s win over the Lakers, while Devin Ebanks had 24 points and Derrick Caracter had 17 points and 12 boards in the loss; and Austin Daye scored 20 and Greg Monroe posted 11 points and 8 rebounds in Detroit’s win over Golden State … We’re out like Peyton’s backup …
Any word on jw goin back to the heat? I think he’d help them more than fish.
I’ve taken shits that were more interesting than LeBron
What about A.I. coming off the bench? With Pat at the helm and the big 3 in the locker room, I say low risk, high reward move.
Right now, I believe Toronto has a better chance to make the playoffs than Cleveland does (or at least Toronto will have a better record)
In the back of my mind, I kind of wanted Lebron to leave. He never really had a good enough supporting cast to win. Outside of Big Z, I cant really name anyone on that team that got swept by the Spurs in the finals. They brought in a over the hill Shaq, a creaky Antawn Jamison and still had a bunch of ok role players this past season. Now Dan Gilbert wants to talk about going to unseen measures to win? What was he doing all this time the last 2-3 years when there was talk of Lebron leaving? Instead of wasting those 1st round draft picks on guys Luke Jackson and Christian Eyenga, he couldve done what Boston did and package players and picks for someone better quality players. Do you blame Lebron for leaving? (minus the song and dance part of it). Gilbert is full of shit just for that letter because he knew he didnt do enough to stop the speculation. Wasnt Monta Ellis available? Andrew Bynum? Amar’e? Now Cleveland is back to square one and nobody is left good enough to help Cleveland win even 30-35 games
It so amusing how some people are calling LeBron the “second best star” on the Heat. Why? Because Wade was there first? What does that have to do with the comparison between them? What does that have to do with anything?????
its cuz wade got a ring and JeBron Lames dont….any subsequent rings they get, Dwayne Wayne gunna always be 1-up on JeBron…and Dwayne Wayne did it pretty much by himself (besides shaq and haslem combining to form 1 decent big man)….(and the refs whistle)
So what if he has one more ring than LeBron. So does Dj Mbenga and Adam Fucking Morrison.
And Wade absolutely did NOT do it alone. Did he play a big part in the Finals that year? Ofcourse. But Championship teams are not built on one guy, and thus truly cannot be defined that way.
Anyone else have some REAL arguments as to why we all of a sudden are hailing Wade as greater than LeBron? I still am not getting this madness!!!
is Wesley Matthews for 7 nearly mil a year the first post-Pritchard move?
Wade has always had more basketball skill than Lebron who is very reliant on his athletic ability
Fisher trying to use the Heat as leverage in negotiating with the Lakers
@ wah…
TOTALLY AGREE!!!!!
i’ve always been of the opinion that wade is a little underated. since he hasn’t been hyped as much as lebron and his market isn’t as big as kobe’s, he’s kinda gotten the short end of the stick. but i think, at least in this point in their careers, he’s better than kobe. maybe that’s just bias since i can’t stand kobe and wade is my boy, but i don’t see much reason why he isn’t better than kobe or at least as good.
It’s amazing that people think you can better define your greatness on a team full of scrubs than you can by being the best player on a team with multiple all-nba players.
At some point some of these drooling twats will wake up from their delirium and remember basketball is a team game, and part of what will make LeBron an obvious HOFer is that he knows it. Even if most casual fans (and a good few sports writers) don’t.
Go ‘Bron, go Wade, go all players who put winning first. Boo to greedy cavs fans who think buying tickets to a spectacular show gives you ownership of a human being.
@the cynic – I’ll agree that Wade’s def got a better jumper, but you make it sound like LeBron’s just Gerald Wallace (not a knock on Crash btw.) Bron can pass like a PG and is a hell of a defender. He needs a better jumper and his clutchness is waaaaay over-rated (1 3ball vs. Orl and layups, that’s his resume) but he’s skilled as hell. and I’d still say LeBron’s better, but you’re arguing the 2nd and 3rd bst players in the league. It’s not a ridiculous claim to say Wade. And, for the record, with 5 seconds left in a game, I want the ball in Wade’s hand, no question.
It is hard being a Jazz fan these days. I can take loosing Carlos Boozer and Kyle Korver. But the two of them going to the same team was hard to swallow.
Now comes Portland, which for the second straight year, made a heavily frontloaded offer to one of its key free agents. Wesley Matthews will become the highest paid sophomore in NBA history.
I know it is not illegal under NBA rules but it forces the hand of a small market team to make financially tough decisions. It also takes away the flexibility of Utah to add key players that will make them competitive next season.
David Stern and the rest of the people running the league should really take a long hard look at some if its rules. Parity was already lost when a supposed pre-planned meeting between some players, never before seen in the league, happened. And now this?
It’s just folks lashing out at Lebron. “That pompous asshole. He isn’t even the best player on his team now!” When the games start again, those people will realize their mistake or simply turn on the blinders to Lebron’s play. It doesn’t matter in the end. Last season it was blatantly obvious that Lebron was the best player in the league and nothing has changed other than Durant rapidly moving up the ranks.
It really is interesting to see how much people change their opinions based strictly on issues unrelated to playing basketball. Shows how petty people can be.
I would say whoever is playing point gaurd and bringing the ball up is going to have a better year for the heat.
Wes Matthews got an offer sheet for what?
We were havin a talk about whether it’s better to get drafted in the first round or be a lottery talent drafted in the 2nd round or not drafted at all. By the time Wes Matthews’ first round draft class are done their rookie contracts, he’ll be up 20+ mill on em. How big an offer sheet are Dejuan Blair or Chase Budinger gonna get next year if Matthews is catchin that?
As for Wade vs Lebron, they damn near the same player, offensively and defensively. Flash even leads guards in blocks every year. The difference is pretty much in the shooting. Flash’s jumper and free throw shooting seems to be more consistent. People still don’t trust Bron as a closer whereas Wade is clutch beyond a shadow of a doubt. He’s hit pull up js, runners, fadeaways, threes, layups, whatever he had to do to make the play. I give the edge to Wade cuz he took that weakass squad o the playoffs and compared to Bron’s squad, he was leading NBDLers…
D-wade Won a cheap as alone as possible. I mean, he was a clear-cut star on championship team, not a part of 1-2 unit, or some “big three”, so stop acting like hes Finals performance wasn’t one of the best EVER.
LOL at everyone forgetting how good Shaq still was in 06. Dude got doubled by both of every teams bigs every single game and still put up nearly 20 and 10. this was the last time shaq was doubled as a rule and it let Wade get to the hoop at will. Wade got most of the buckets, but Shaq held the door open for him.
As much as i think LeBron is a cock, there is no doubting that he is a better player than Wade.
yeah shaq was great back then. walker had some good games left. payton made one or two plays to break down the mavs. D Wade was great but he wasn’t making amazing basketball plays it was mostly wreckless plays where he got a lot of free throws because the mavs didn’t know how to defend him. If he’d won against the spurs that would be another story butr he didn’t it was the mushy mavs. Lebron is gonna average 25 7 and 11 next season with 1 steal and 1.5 blocks per game. and over three turnovers. Bosh is gonna be 20 and 10 and Wade is gonna be one of those 25 5 and 5 guys. They still don;t have noone to stop dwight and either wade or lebron is gonna have to guard the opposings best wing and because they both are so athletic that means a lot of offensive fouls running through screens which will make bosh the best guy on the floor and we’ve all seen what happens when he’s the best guy on the floor… they lose. But F the miami talk. When are the other 170 free agents gonna sign and where?
Perception is a funny thing, we all know LeBron is way better than Dwade. Just like Reggie Miller said, Dwade is Derek Jeter and LeBron is A-Rod. A-rod is the much better player by far, but he went to Jeter’s team and had to change position cuz the Yankees are Jeter’s team. LeBron basically volunteered to be Pippen when he was clearly Jordan.
They asked Barkley about his thoughts on ‘the decision.’ He said at 25, he wanted to be the man on his own team, lead his team to a title. That Jordan would have wanted to be Wade, not join his team. He also reminded everyone how Kobe was not getting credit until winning titles 4 and 5, when he was the man on his team, not Shaq’s sidekick any more. He sounded wistful, like he was upset at LeBron’s decision and what Lebron’s legacy would be as a result.
Then they talked to McHale about what Bird would have done, and McHale acknowledged that Bird could have played with anyone, so he could make the transition, but he wasn’t sure that he would want to do so, that he might prefer to try to beat Magic, Isaiah, and Jordan than join them.
James gave up so much to join Wade’s team, and Wade didn’t have to give up anything. It is the imbalance that has people talking Wade being better: he looks smarter. He convinced a better player to be his sidekick.
Heat should seriously consider playin LeBorn at pg instead of sf…pick and roll/pops with Wade and Bosh would literally be impossible to.guard…
I like how everybody forgets in the offseason…on off nights…after interviews where he speaks about himself in the 3rd person…a significant contingent of NBA followers forget that ehh LEBRON IS THAT BOL!
When the ball drops, f*** all this sensitive lil’ girlish “he-hurt-my-feelings-he-left-me-high-and-dry-he-betrayed-me-he-wanted-to-win-with-better-players” mumbo jumbo. Kill it!
Besides, Kobe, it’s him. Hands down. We had this discussion a million times. Even when Flash enters the convo, he loses. Everytime. And I love Wade. It’s like Legend said, its the whole Jordan volunteered to be a Pippen.
With that said…Lebron is STILL GOING TO BE THE 2ND BEST PLAYER IN THE LEAGUE playing with 2 OF THE BEST PLAYERS IN THE LEAGUE. Get it??? He’s still going to be the best player on his squad. Excuse me, the best player on a very, very good squad.
Y’all thought his MJ-ish ability was DYNAMITE. Well, wait to you see this guy GO HARD on his MAGIC sh*t. With his Gold Medal Olympian Highly Talented Friends. EXPLOSIVE. YOU, YOU, and YOU might begin to redefine how you define what/who is the BEST.
Didn’t Shaq leave the Magic before he started racking up chips…playing with better players?? OH. THOUGHT SO.
Didn’t AI seem like a magnificent pass-1st type of point guard everytime he played in All Star games? It was like he was the best pg ever when he played with better players and trusted them enough to defer.
It’s ARod going to Jeter’s team, with Bosh Posada wrappin’ up the superstar triumvirate.
Yeah, LBJ said he wanted to win a chip for Cleveland that was his goal. Apparently, his goals changed. He changed his mind. I know I say alot of things as a 20year old sumptin man. And guess what?? Thangs change and will continue to.
He made a big spectacle about it. Why not? He was gettin’ paid for doing so! Are you really crushing a guy who made a venture out of a seemingly innocuous yet important career decision?? What!?! That’$ Brilliant!! E$PN came to him with the propo$al. They got money together. Rating$ were banana$.
Someone said sumptin similiar…
Bron tired of callin’ NEXT. He’s tryin’ to stay on the court. What’s the point of standing around on the sidelines, cramping up, arguing about who got WINNERS…when you can stay on the court ALL DAY BABY!! Leave the arguments for the losers.
That’s no brainer sh*t.
And trust me when I say this, there are MILLIONS of folk who are GLADLY jumping on this BANDWAGON. We expect them to bring the HEAT and blaze the league.
From a Eagles/Phillies fan all my life who had to resort to liking the San Franciso 49ers and the, gulp, New York Yankees…I know disenchanted fans sometimes vicariously hold an allegiance to a winning franchise. Most times, winning organizations and winning players go hand in hand. I’m a Sixers’ fan too. In the 90s, ‘member Barkley spittin on the lil girl and everything. But guess what? I rooted for the CHICAGO BULLS because of one man and what he was able to do with his team.
Go Heat
INTERPRETATION: What Dan Gilbert really meant by his open letter [clicky.me]
@17…I think the Heat have got to let LeBron run the point. There are not many players in the league that are as good at making plays for their teammates. Passing is LeBron’s strongest part of his game. If Pat Riley eventually coaches the Heat, it will be Magic Johnson all over again!!!!!!
Wade has reached Top Dog Status, what with convincing Lebron he had no chance at a championship without him. Lebron is the de facto 2nd option. Face the facts.
You have to be retarted to think Lebron is better than Wade. One has finals mvp, the other had a second round loss. One had his way with the Celtics and lossed, the other quit before he could lose. What exactly is Lebron better than Wade at again?!
Wade is a better passer, defender, shooter, scorer, pretty much everything. In fact, he’s even more clutch. Turn off the blinders, this is Wades Town. He said it himself.
at this point, do the miami heat really need a point guard? i say probably not. they just need a player to defend other point guards.
as far as wade vs. lebron, its simple. lebron is the better more talented player. but i would choose wade and i’ve said that on this site for about 4yrs now. theres no wrong answer to that question. its just a matter of whose game you like more. i’d take wade, but that doesnt mean hes better. kobe is still better than both of em (however, next year will be kobes LAST year as the best player).
btw, as for the cavs, life without lebron may not be soo bad in 3yrs.
if they can trade for al jefferson now and stock pile some first round picks, they may have some hope down the line. in 2yrs, they got mo williams and jamison off the books. im not sure they will ever sign a quality free agent in cleveland, but a trade for a young decent big and building thru the draft, they may be respectable sooner than most people think
uhm, when is lebron going to be reported doing the following:
– developing a post game? (ala kobe)
– putting in work at the gym? (ala durant)
lebron’s at the top with kobe and wade but i think is just one freak injury from flaming out
I always felt Wade was the better player, people seem to forget that since his teams have been mediocre at best since 06. Bron is a beast but his skillet is playmaking, you’ll see his true game next season. Although his numbers are better now, he was actually better when he first entered the league because he played free and passed more.
The debate is really who do you like more they’re both two of the best to play this game. The reality is Bron knows he needs Dwade to win a ring, Wade has carried a team to finals and won. He can close games and go shot for shot with the best. Bron will play point forward, that’s his natural position.
Bron has more talent but Dwade gets the most out of his
I really don’t think Miami need a PG, both Wade and Bron are above average ball handlers and I could never figure out why Miami never played Wade at PG :P. They should now just focus on signing a big man to compete with LA and maybe then some role players on the cheap. Still aint winning shit this year but 2-3 years down the line they may win a few.
And I still can never figure out how a whole 6’9 beast like LeBron still hasn’t developed a post game. Come on son, its been 7 years, at least add a turn-around J
and finally fast breaks on the Heat are going to be INSANE. I can almost assure you your going to see the play of the year coming from these guys.
@ Heckler – I think Dan Gilbert just made it real tough for free agents to go to Cleveland with his open letter. I ain’t mad at him, none of my people in Clevland mad at him, but then they ain’t playin NBA ball. They should be ok tho. If Jordan wasn’t around, I’m sure Daugherty, Price and Nance woulda seen a few Finals.
@ Control – think you might be on point with Lebron at the point. He’s basically a point in a 4’s body anyways. Chalmers can back him up or be the Derek Fisher like shooter at the one and to pick up the other team’s point.
Heat’s best lineup gonna look like:
Bron at the point
Flash at the 2, who can also run the point. Let’s be real. If Wade or Bron grab the board, they settin up the break.
Mike Miller at the 3 to space the floor.
Bosh at the 4.
Then Joel Anthony or Haslem at the 5.
Problem with this squad is that there is nobody in the lineup with a real back to the basket game. I’m sure Riley’ll figure somethin out.
@ Brogden – Nice to know you jumpin on the bandwagon. I just hope they get to the Finals so the Lakers can show em just how far away they are. Pray that Boston don’t turn back the clock and smoke em just to show em what’s up. Just so it’s clear, ESPN didn’t come to Lebron. He went to ESPN with the one hour special idea. Just cuz you supportin the team don’t men you gotta twist the facts to justify your support.
I don’t blame Bron and Bosh for goin to Miami to make their life easier, but let’s not make it sound like Cleveland was a struggln franchise that was lottery every year. Top seed last 2 seasons in the east. It just happened that their players who helped them to 60+ wins straight disappeared once games mattered. People down on Lebron for how he did his hometown, not for goin to Miami to ball wit his boys. I’m just realistic enough not to confuse the two.
Goin to Miami: Good for basketball, business, slight shine off his “do it the hard way” legacy
Doin the ESPN show – dirty, dirty way to tell your hometown team you out.
Try to keep em separated.
I’m a Laker fan. I know Kobe did some dirt in Colorado, but I don’t try to justify that. I support the player on the court, you won’t ever hear me reppin Kobe off the court
Lebron went from the King to the court jester. Dude’s getting clowned.
@Mr Brogden- all you did was piont out that you’re a bandwagon-jumping, fakeass fan. If all you do is follow winners, then you’re not a fan of a team. A REAL fan sticks it out w/ his team through thick and thin. The highs become soooo much better aftr dealing w/ the lows. SMFH…
oh, and “He made a big spectacle about it. Why not? He was gettin’ paid for doing so! Are you really crushing a guy who made a venture out of a seemingly innocuous yet important career decision?? What!?! That’$ Brilliant!! E$PN came to him with the propo$al. They got money together. Rating$ were banana$.”
Why not? Cuz he took an hour-long dump on his hometown, that’s why not. I got no beef w/ him leaving, but that special was like deciding you want to break up with your girl, but instead of doing it quietly, you do it on national TV. Fuckin cold.
You’re right about one thing though; he always was more Magic than MJ, just had to be MJ in Cleveland cuz of that supporting cast. He, like KG in his prime, may be better suited and more comfortable in deferring to teammates and not forcing shots – just let the shots come to him – and just DOMINATING every other facet of the game. Let Wade handle the scoring, Bron’ll get 12 dimes and boards every game along with an easy 20 or so without having to take 30 shots. He’s never had Kobe’s jumper or MJ’s killer instinct. He’s basically Magic to Wade’s Kareem (or Oscar to WAde’s Kareem so they were both in their early/prime years.) Just cuz dude (magic/LeBron) aint’ gonna put up 30 shots and lead the team in scoring every night don’t make him not the best player…
My prediction. Bron will lead the league in assists, and maybe even blocks. Wade leads the league in scoring. You guys sound like 12 year olds arguing about who’s better. Sheeesh.
Here’s to hoping Chitown peels away Reddick from Orlando without them matching. I’d say one more back up big man, and the Bron Money was spent wisely.
@ Celts Fan
I know you ain’t givin up the east tho.
You like that JO signin?
And where is Nate goin?
@ Fallinup
Dwight Howard still in the league in regards to that blocked shots thing.
And please realize that everybody’s numbers goin down except for Lebron’s assists.
Wade ain’t addin Bron and Bosh and have his scorin go up.
Kevin Durant still in the league right?
Lebron James is a type of player no one has ever seen before. Half Dr J, half Magic Johnson. He can run the wing and score 30 a game get 7 boards and 7 assists with ease. This is not his primary game. He could also change his game, average 22 points 10 assists and 10 rebounds and win 5 or 6 chips…Anyone could make that decision…MIAMI 2011!
People still at it. Defending their new opinions vehemently. This “Wade did it by himself” stuff is pretty funny. Nobody was saying that in ’06. All this talk is gonna seem ridiculous when the season gets in full swing and everyone sees that it’s Lebron’s team.
Lebron is the reason this team can win. He is unselfish as well as unguardable. Defenses will have no way of handling him getting into the lane and having the option of finishing or dishing it off to one of the open stars. It’s gonna be pretty unfair.
Some of you have been making predictions, so I guess I’ll make mine. All you idiots that still think Kobe’s the best player and that the Lakers are the best team will get a wakeup call. You’ll go from being confident to bitching about how unfair it is for a team to be so stacked. And it’ll be funny.
The new king will be Kevin Durant. With Wade and LBJ both sharing a spotlight Kevin Durant in OKC will now have a good chance at winning the MVP.
If LBJ does what he did last year with D Wade on his team then theres no doubt he wont win MVP. He’ll have to put up some ridiculous numbers playin alongside D Wade
lmao@ fallinup
Lebron will lead the league in blocks? what are u smoking? he had 1!!! block per game last season, and now he will have 3 BPG because? cmon now
@ Unchecked
“Some of you have been making predictions, so I guess I’ll make mine. All you idiots that still think Kobe’s the best player and that the Lakers are the best team will get a wakeup call. You’ll go from being confident to bitching about how unfair it is for a team to be so stacked. And it’ll be funny.”
Guess I’m an idiot then cuz Kobe’s still the best. Like he said after the most recent ring.
“People sayin I was gettin old, Barkley sayin I was done. I was hurt. Had a bad ankle, got my knee drained, made the adjustment for my finger, got some help from my teammates…”
Any basketball fan knows that Kobe lives for these kinda challenges. His legacy is set in stone, but takin out Bron, Bosh, Wade, sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeiiiiiitttt, I hope Shaq signs up just so it’s so stacked that after these Finals, there’ll be nuthin left to say.
Trust me, Laker fans are lovin this. We know we got the best team obviously cuz Heat don’t even have 5 yet so that’s not even debatable. Heat got like 12 mil to sign 8 more players? They lookin at Juwan, tryin to steal Fish, hopin Joel Anthony and Haslem give em the hometown discount, need to add Vernado(too light), Pittman(too heavy) Butler(not healthy)…We already upgraded Farmar with Blake. DJ Strawberry gonna take Shannon’s spot. Ebanks and Caracter are HUGE upgrades over Powell and Morrison.
Our 2nd round rookies would start for the Heat right now and they’ll barely get tick out west.
It’ll be funny alright….but not for the reasons “new” Heat fans will think.
@k dizzle
Every year Kobe has won a chip he has had the best supporting cast in the league compared to the other stars. And he’ll have it again next year. Gasol/Odom/Bynum/Artest is hands down better than Wade/Bosh/filler.
Job
@ Celts Fan. Did I not say I from Philadelphia? Asshole. We always f***in lose. And I RIDE 4 EM ALWAYS. So what I’m barred from being a bandwagon fan for some teams. YOU TAKE SPORTS WAY TOO SERIOUSLY THEN
Whoops… To finish…
Kobe hasn’t done jack when he didn’t have the best front line in the NBA to help him out.
Anyone who changed their opinion on james being better than wade simply because he changes teams is a complete fool and should not be taken seriously. Lebron is going to continue to be the best player in the game, only now he can put up a “mediocre” 22-8-9 stat line and still win. He wont have to put up 30 point triple doubles every single night carrying scrubs for a useless owner and GM who were unable to surround him with even 1 single competent big game player. Enjoy your time in miami lebron….you deserve it
It’s so funny how people’s perception changed so quick. So the fact that Lebron changes teams means he is now a shittier player? It makes no sense.
People are just mad so they use Lebron’s “decision” as an outlet for their frustration with their insignificant lives. People need to chill out and just watch some basketball. Jeez.