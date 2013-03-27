The Official Senior Year Mixtape Of Andrew Wiggins

The new Gatorade Player of the Year, Andrew Wiggins still doesn’t know where he’s going to school. That’s okay for now, as long as Hoopmixtape keeps hitting us with his senior year highlights. If Wiggins ends up at Kentucky, we can basically kiss next season’s March Madness drama goodbye. But if he goes somewhere else — Florida State, Kansas, UNC — we should be in for some fun.

Where should he go next year?

