The Return Of The Duck: A New Era For Oregon Basketball

For the first time since Aaron Brooks dropped No. 1 UCLA in 2007 with his buzzer-beater – causing a crowd rush that stressed the already-elderly foundation of McArthur Court – there’s a buzz in Eugene that extends beyond football season and Chip Kelly. There are reasons to suspect, though maybe not yet believe, in Oregon’s chances to surprise in the Pac-12 on the hardwood. The way coach Dana Altman constructed this team with his first-ever recruiting class, the Ducks resemble an experiment where the outcome this season will be either boom or bust. There are so many new parts, with nine of the 15 not starting last season as a Duck, who bring so much talent it should seemingly lead to the NCAA Tournament. But that’s on paper.

The NCAA Tournament is the upper limit for Oregon. While few expect the Ducks to revert to last year’s 7-11 Pac-12 record (though it was a nice surprise after off-season turmoil surrounding Ernie Kent‘s firing and Altman’s hiring) just how this team molds together is yet to be seen. Watching for E.J. Singler to continue his progress into the Pac-12’s upper echelon and following the second act of Tony Woods‘ career, where he could be UO’s best big man in a generation, make Oregon worth a follow.

Athleticism:

After a year when depth was always an issue with a host of defections following Kent’s firing, any size would be promising. Oregon’s roster, however patchwork, is still deep and athletic. Most of it figures to come from recent roster additions, despite forward E.J. Singler (brother to Kyle) being the best lock to start. Jabari Brown was a top-10 high school prospect out of Oakland, Calif., last year who was the Ducks’ top scorer and passer in a five-game tour of Italy this summer. The hype around the 6-4 frosh rivals what Brooks and Malik Hairston had around these parts, and he has huge hands with rare hops and quickness.

Louisiana Tech transfer forward Olu Ashaolu was an All-WAC defender and has burnished his reputation in Eugene with an entertaining Twitter feed (@o_ash) and the yes-it’s-true story of him choosing UO in part because of a local Pancake House’s menu. And let’s not forget maybe the best athlete in Tony Woods â€” a Wake Forest transfer â€” whose 6-11 body inside, with his shot-blocking and offensive potential, could bring Oregon a big man it hasn’t had in at least a decade. Figure it this way: Oregon’s last big man of consequence was 6-9 Maarty Leunen, who helped lead UO to the Elite Eight but was more comfortable shooting from the outside.

Fundamentals:

Here is where Singler, UO’s Swiss Army Knife, has shined for three years. A proven winner who made the game-winning shot to win the College Basketball Invitational a year ago, Singler rebounds as well as any undersized, 6-6 forward and can find his shot with a quick release. Always facing the basket with the ball makes him one of Oregon’s top threats to find cutting teammates. Great shooting form allows him to be consistent, finishing with a Pac-10-best 85 percent free-throw shooting last year and 39 percent from three. With the newfound influx of post talent, like 6-7, 225-pound transfer Carlos Emory, transfer Tyrone Nared gets overlooked. He can be streaky offensively but has a knack for put-back dunks because he follows shots so well.

Minnesota transfer Devoe Joseph – brother to Cory – is a huge upgrade handling the ball and creating off the dribble at shooting guard.