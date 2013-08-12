The Top 10 NBA Point Guards Younger Than 25

While the position of point guard is considered one of the hardest to learn for players just entering the NBA, there is a coterie of youngsters who have started to dominate the league irrespective of their age. Rather than wait their turn, they’re pushing the‘s and‘s of the league to match their enthusiasm and skill.

There are a lot of young point guards out there who make a great case for being the best at their position. Many are looking to break out as stars or are already at the top of the league rankings for point men. Some have boasted high levels of production despite their youth. One example is John Wall, who believes he’s the best point guard in the NBA. Derrick Rose took it a step further when he said he’s the best player in the league right now.

With all these young point guards trying to become the best in the league, we decided to rank them. Without a further ado, here are the top 10 point guards 25 years old or younger.

Honorable Mentions

Eric Bledsoe, Phoenix Suns (Age: 23)

Bledsoe was a highly-coveted point guard during the free agency period, as several NBA teams looked to make a deal for him. He did pretty well coming off the bench behind Chris Paul, averaging 8.5 points and 3.1 assists per game for the Los Angeles Clippers on 45 percent shooting. Now with the Suns, Bledsoe will get a lot more playing time with Goran Dragic in the backcourt. Look for him to flourish and have a break-out season in Phoenix if he can improve his outside shooting.

Tyreke Evans, New Orleans Pelicans (Age: 23)

Now ‘Reke is obviously a question mark. Evans hasn’t played point guard since his rookie year, mostly playing shooting guard and small forward since his ROY campaign. Evans will also either start as a swingman, or come off the bench in New Orleans. However, if you look back at Evans’ career statistics, his best season was in his rookie year when he started at point guard for the Sacramento Kings, and produced 20 points, six assists and five rebounds per game. It’s going to be a question of what the Pelicans do with Evans, but I guess it doesn’t do any harm to try him out PG again to see if he can achieve the levels of production he displayed in that tantalizing rookie season.

Isaiah Thomas, Sacramento Kings (Age: 24)

Thomas was essentially the guy who replaced Evans as the starting point guard in Sacramento. Zeke was selected as the very last player in the 2011 draft by the Kings, and he’s been pretty impressive since then. The 5-9, 185 pound point has averaged a little under 13 points and four assists for his career. Last season, he averaged over 14 points and 4 assists per game. Thomas does show a lot of promise, but he’ll be seeing a reduced role next season with the addition of Greivis Vasquez during the sign-and-trade for Evans. Nonetheless, Thomas is a great fit coming off the bench as Sacramento’s backup point guard.

