The Golden State Warriors Put A Bulls-Eye On The Boston Celtics Blueprint

It’s not a typical occurrence to we hear the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics in the same sentence. You couldn’t get two teams that are more different. One plays a slow, grind-it-out tempo with an emphasis on defense and the other likes to run and score over 100 points in every game they play. The owner of the Warriors, however, wants to take a similar approach to the one that the Celtics took in putting together a championship team in 2008.
As part of the owners panel at the Sloan Sports Analytics Conference last month, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck and Warriors owner Joe Lacob discussed how plans to rebuild a franchise can take five years. Grousbeck mentioned how he examined all of the past championship teams in the NBA and saw that each team, aside from the 2004 Detroit Pistons, had an all-time NBA Top-50 on their team. He put a target on Kevin Garnett and ended up landing him.
This is interesting, especially when you look at the current Warriors situation. They just landed David Lee this past summer, who is obviously not a Top-50 player of all-time, and have many young players around him. If the Warriors are truly trying to use the Celtics’ model for building a franchise, then who are they building around? The answer is Monta Ellis.
It seems to make sense. Ellis’ situation right now is eerily similar to that of Paul Pierce in his early years. Pierce got to see the playoffs with a veteran team when he was a young gun. Now Monta is surrounded by young talent and things are not going too well, despite the fact that he is putting up big numbers.
That means that the next step is close for the Warriors. They have many intriguing young trade pieces in Stephen Curry, Dorell Wright, Ekpe Udoh, Al Thornton, Reggie Williams and Andris Biendrins. When looking at the Celtics core back in 2007, they are similar. Some could argue that the Warriors have an even better young core than did that Boston team.
So what top-50 players are available in the near future for Golden State? Two players that come to mind are Dwight Howard and Chris Paul. Still, those two are unrealistic options, considering we don’t know what’s going on in their heads and Oakland is not a big market. But we might have thought the same about Kevin Garnett in 2007.
Even if they could land a guy like Chris Paul, could he coexist with Ellis? Ellis’ combo guard characteristics pose issues from a compatibility standpoint. And this raises the ultimate question…
Who should the Golden State Warriors build around if they were to start their own Big Three? Who should they go after in the future?
Dorell Wright and Andris Biedrins are young guys?
I don’t kow if the Celtics plan will work for Golden State. Monta’s an elite player but other than passing lane defense/picking off bad passes, he’s not going to give you anything consistently. You also have to wonder if the Warriors do get an elite talent, will Monta give up shots?
@gweb they’re both 25, so yea I’d say so
Swing for the fences. Go after Dwight & a backup, then just load your team with offense. Defensive strategy – funnel the ball to Dwight. Offensive strategy – score 35 points per quarter playing a breakneck speed with hockey style substitutions.
If the Warriors dont wanna play defense, then nothing will change….When will run&gun types of teams(PHX&GS) figure that out?
trade Curry for a nice big, and start Jeremy Lin
I honestly don’t think you should build around Monta. I mean, he has a top 3 shooter in the world and he doesn’t even wanna play with that guy much less give up shots for him, so why build around someone that selfish? I’d say build around Curry, get a decent PG and pull out all the stops for Superman II!
build around curry, give up monta, biedrins, lee and some picks and find a way to get howard and paul
Monta is Bad Porn 2.0
As long as he is your best player you’re not gonna sniff a lot of playoff sucess
It’s not Curry’s offensive ability Monta doesn’t want to play with, it’s his defense, namely his size. You can’t have two small players in one backcourt.
Ellis needs to be paired with a taller PG who can defend SGs. Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of those around.
They need a player like an in-his-prime Shaun Marion at the 3. Someone who plays superb defense, hustles, runs the break and hits the glass hard on both ends of the floor.
David Lee is not the answer at PF, especially considering his bloated salary, but they’re stuck with him for the long-term. He’s decent, but doesn’t offer much on the defensive end and he’s kind of a stiff.
Biedrins is a good rebounder, but doesn’t do anything else. They need a Center with a little more bulk to bang down low that has some shred of an offensive game.
Wright, Amundson, Williams and Udoh are decent bench pieces. A backup PG with some experience would be nice.
If the Warriors want to improve and build around Ellis and Lee, they have to upgrade their starting lineup.
Curry and Biedrins are their best trade bait, but I don’t see them landing a superstar anytime soon.
They need to hit a homerun in the draft just like every other lottery team.
No hope in sight!!! curry’s best position for this team is coming off the bench, move Reggie williams into the starting line up. that allows Monta too still play off the ball, & match up with pgs on defense. Lee is a good dirty work big who can give you something offensively. Udoh seems promising def, wright can shoot. A big center via andrew bynum , & team def puts this team in playoffs.
The real question is why wouldnt Dwight Howard consider Golden State as a free agent ….they put together better than new jersey is cuz other than deron they got NOTHING…orlando goin forward gon get worse J.Richardson gon leave…Hedo gettin old right in front of our eyes…Reddick n Nelson aint ever gon be better than Ellis n Curry…David Lee is the perfect pf for him he rebounds n can play the high post…plus kobe n duncan gettin old..so all u got to deal with is OKC
2006-2007 rookie-sophomore game all over again. David lee and Monta go perfect from field. Chris Paul-Monta Ellis- David lee combo killed it in the run n gun
Oakland actually is a pretty big market. Bay Area is one of the biggest markets in the country in population – around 7th or so, and even higher when you factor income in. On top of that, the Bay loves the Warriors – the franchise gets tons of fan support. Not NY, LA or Chicago, but the market is pretty comparable to anywhere outside of those 3, like Boston and Dallas. What the Warriors need more than anything is to have some success to get rid of the losing reputation the franchise has…
ya its that losing reputation that the franchise has… its a big market though, sf and the entire bay area has lots of money and the oracle is constantly filled regardless of the losing records year in and year out…
Monta isn’t selfish, its just who else is gonna take those shots?? He has been playing at an all star level for 2 years now, he got snubbed this year…The gdubs need either a power forward like randolph or a dominant center like dwight… thats it really…. if you could get one of those big boys in free agency and then ship out biedrins+wright for a bigger small forward while keeping steph f baby and monta then thats playoffs… and deep playoffs
We should build around Curry, not Monta. Monta’s a chucker, doesn’t play good defense, and doesn’t rebound his position. We should trade Monta for a big defensive SG like Afflalo or a high draft pick now since his trade value from high PPG (yet low efficiency) is not gonna get any higher than this.
I’m not totally opposed to trading Curry instead, but it’s easier to get a big defensive SG and a big defensive PG. Also, Curry’s pretty much a baller on offense except for the turnovers, so his offense could possibly override his bad defense when he gets even better at offense.
Well, if we ever got Dwight, than we’d be contending, just like any other team that got Dwight.