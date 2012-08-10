This is How Washington, D.C. Plays Ball

Over 400 of the best players from D.C., New York, Boston and Chicago competed in the first round of Red Bull Midnight Run for the chance to represent their city in the finals in Brooklyn and earn ultimate bragging rights. Second round action kicks off tonight in Boston, where 35 players from each city will compete to make the final team of eight.

Over the next several weeks, we’ll be releasing a series of infographics that take a deeper look into each city’s unique style of play and performance by the numbers. Click on the image below or visit the Midnight Run microsite for a closer look at the first city on the tour, Washington, DC.

For more on Red Bull Midnight Run (and a larger look at the graphic), GO HERE.

