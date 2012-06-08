Thomas Robinson On His Mentality: “I’m Trying To Kill Everybody”

So much for being politically correct. Thomas Robinson, a projected top-5 pick in this month’s NBA Draft, isn’t conceding a damn thing. Yes, he thinks he should be the top pick in the draft, and yes, he’s not only keeping tabs on everyone who passes up on him, but he will also destroy everybody.

In a recent Sam Amick piece on SI.com, Robinson says he should be the No. 1 pick – “easily” – because the numbers don’t lie. He was also quoted as saying, “I’m going to go after every team that I step on the floor against. There’s really not going to be a specific team that I’m going to point out and just try to kill. I’m trying to kill everybody.”

I love the intensity and “I don’t give a f$%^” Ice Cube mentality. That’s part of what made Robinson stand out this year after being nothing more than a backup and role player during his first two years as a Jayhawk.

Most believe that while Robinson won’t be a superstar, he’ll be more than solid. You can say he’s undersized – he measured in at 6-8.75 with shoes on at the combine, despite a 7-3.25 wingspan – but you can’t measure competitiveness. Against Baylor’s talented frontline in January, Robinson ate them piece by piece, finishing with 27 points and 14 rebounds in a blowout win. In a loss at Missouri less than a month later, he dropped 25 and 13. Three weeks later in the rematch, Kansas won in OT. Robinson had 28 points and 12 boards.

Even in the NCAA Championship game against Kentucky, Robinson fought his way to 18 points and 17 rebounds, sometimes seemingly playing one on four inside against the ‘Cats lottery-bound frontcourt.

He’s reaching if he really believes he should go No. 1 over Davis, but after that, who can argue with him? Robinson has a combination you don’t see all that often: consistent production coupled with a desire, and the potential, to get better. Normally, it’s one or the other.

If Charlotte does decide against trading the second selection, it would be hard to pass up Robinson. The Bobcats want someone who can contribute now, and no one is more ready. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has no perimeter game. Andre Drummond is as reliable as Little Caesars. And Bradley Beal likes to compare himself to Ray Allen and Dwyane Wade, even though he can’t shoot like Jesus or drive like Wade.

NBA veterans will make Robinson eat those words early in his rookie year, but by the second half of next year, I suspect he’ll be dishing out damage of his own.

How good will Robinson be in the NBA?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.