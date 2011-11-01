Thomas Robinson & Tyshawn Taylor Have Kansas Reloaded

*College basketball is here (unlike the NBA), and this year might be one of the best in recent memory. The powerhouse is back, while the Cinderellas believe. That’s a deadly combination. We know some of y’all have been asking for some previews. We have you covered â€“ the top 16 teams in the nation will be previewed individually in the next few weeks. After we broke down a Wisconsin and their All-American earlier today, we’ll keep this going with No. 13-ranked Kansas ( ESPN/USA Today Coaches Poll ).*

Bill Self‘s Kansas Jayhawks ended a promising 2010-2011 season losing to the No. 11-seed VCU Rams. If that wasn’t bad enough, Kansas lost five key players, including Marcus and Markieff Morris and Josh Selby to the NBA. The Jayhawks, ranked No. 13 in the USA Today preseason poll, are ready for another crack at the tournament, only this time with a new core of players.

***

Athleticism

Junior Thomas Robinson, who elected to return to Kansas after being projected as a first-round pick, is one of the most athletic big men in the country. Robinson is a physical specimen at 6-9, 237 pounds. He started to come into his own last season, averaging 7.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in less than 15 minutes a game. His explosiveness at his size makes him a mismatch for defenders. Look for Robinson to be one of the most exciting and promising forwards in the country this season. Besides Robinson, senior Tyshawn Taylor, the only returning starter from last season, is back at point and provides good speed and a fast tempo for the Jayhawk offense. With juniors Elijah Johnson and Travis Releford, this Jayhawk team should be a fun team to watch with the way these two guys attack the rim.

—–

